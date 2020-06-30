Sheriff won't enforce Los Angeles County order to close beaches on July 4: report

Los Angeles County beaches will close to the public over the July 4 weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the county sheriff announced Monday that his department will not enforce the closure order, according to a report. .

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday the order to close the beaches for all recreational activities, as well as ban fireworks to deter large crowds. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department was not consulted on that order and that they will only enforce parking and traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

"We were not consulted about the closure of the beach, and we will only help our beach cities to close parking lots and enforce traffic on PCH," Villanueva told Fox 11. "As regards enforcing the closure of the beach, we will not do it because we are "Be careful first, jail last".

The beaches will be closed from July 3 to 6 at 5 a.m.

The department announced more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which it said was "the highest one-day case count since the pandemic began."

The order will include "all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded part of the beach, and beach access points."

"Closing the beaches and banning fireworks during this important summer vacation weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it is the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus," said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director. Public health.

Ferrer attributed the increase in coronavirus cases to the likely result of more people leaving their homes as sectors of the economy, including restaurants and shopping malls, reopened, the station reported.

Meanwhile, the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station announced on Facebook on Monday that it will patrol the beaches over the weekend of July 4.

"This new order makes it illegal to enter these places illegally and is punishable by law to include, among others, a $ 1,000 fine," the department said.