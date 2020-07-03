Singapore is on track to face its worst dengue outbreak in history

Only about 25% of infected people show symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pain. Extreme cases can bring bleeding, respiratory difficulties, organ failure and potentially death.
In Singapore, 16 people died of dengue this year, double the number of deaths in 2013.
But this year, it has been particularly bad.
Last week alone, 1,468 cases were reported, the numbers of cases for the third consecutive week have exceeded 1,000, and the highest number of weekly dengue cases ever recorded in Singapore.
In response to the high cases, the Singapore government has stepped up controls to eliminate potential mosquito breeding habitats in public areas and housing estates.
Over the past three weekends, about 6,900 locations have undergone vector inspection and control, according to the NEA.
Why is it so bad this year?
In Singapore, experts believe a key reason for the increase in dengue cases this year is the return of an ancient strain of the dengue virus that has not been around for nearly three decades.
There are four strains, or serotypes, of the dengue virus. In Singapore, DENV-2 has been the dominant strain since 2016. But as of last year, the less common DENV-3 has been on the rise, according to Luo Dahai, associate professor of Infection and Immunity at Nanyang University of Technology.
"Given that local outbreaks are generally caused by DENV1 and 2 in the past, the immunity developed among community residents against these DENVs may not be protective against emerging DENV-3," said Luo.
According to the NEA, DENV-3 cases accounted for 48% of dengue cases in February, almost twice as many as DENV-2 cases.
"The increase in the proportion of DENV-3 cases is troubling, as we have had no DENV-3-caused dengue outbreaks in Singapore for nearly three decades," the NEA said.
"This means that our population has less immunity to DENV-3, and consequently a large proportion of our population is susceptible to DENV-3 infection." He said.
Have the closure measures worsened?
Another potential factor that aggravated the dengue outbreak this year, Luo said, could be the blocking measures imposed for the coronavirus.
In April, a second wave of infections erupted in Singapore among migrant workers living in crowded dormitories, sending new infections daily from fewer than 100 to more than 1,000 at their peak.
To contain its spread, the government issued an order to stay home and closed non-essential workplaces and schools. These restrictive measures, known as "circuit breakers," lasted from April 7 to June 1.
"When more people stay home every day, there could be more residential mosquito breeding and more opportunities for 'blood meals'," Luo said.
According to the WHO, the female mosquito feeds during the day. Peak bite periods are early in the morning and in the afternoon before dusk.
NEA said it had observed a five-fold increase in mosquito larvae incidents detected in homes and common corridors in residential areas during the two-month period of the circuit breaker, compared to the previous two months. "The highest percentage of mosquito breeding found in households in the five main areas of the dengue group was 84%," he said.
CNN's Helen Regan contributed to the reports.