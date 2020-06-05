Slack is partnering with Amazon

Slack added a record 12,000 new paying customers in the three months ending April 30, and more than 90,000 new organizations with paid or free subscription plans, it said Thursday in a earnings report. It also reported $ 201.7 million in revenue for the quarter, an increase of 50% over the same period last year.
But neither those numbers, nor the Amazon deal, were enough to cheer investors up: The company's shares fell about 16% in trading after hours after the results.
Butterfield also spoke in support of ongoing national protests for social justice at the start of the company's profit call, referring to the movement as a "human crisis" sparked by "generations of systemic racism and white supremacy."
"This is a crisis of our own creation, not of nature, and it will take all of us to repair it, demand that it be repaired," he said. "Silence is a luxury that we cannot afford."