Slack is partnering with Amazon

The two companies Announced a powerful partnership on Thursday, which includes the Slack service for all Amazon employees. Slack will also use Chime, the communications platform developed by Amazon Web Services, to support its voice and video calling features.

Loose JOB Cisco CSCO Google GOOGL Focus ZM is one of several companies, includingandwho have seen a peak usage of their work collaboration tools as millions were forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the rivalry between Slack and Microsoft's Teams platform has come to light in recent weeks, with Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield saying in a interview with The Verge that Microsoft "may not be concerned about killing us."

Slack added a record 12,000 new paying customers in the three months ending April 30, and more than 90,000 new organizations with paid or free subscription plans, it said Thursday in a earnings report. It also reported $ 201.7 million in revenue for the quarter, an increase of 50% over the same period last year.

But neither those numbers, nor the Amazon deal, were enough to cheer investors up: The company's shares fell about 16% in trading after hours after the results.