Slovakia Police Dog Sniffs $ 2.26B In Methamphetamine Seizure

A drug sniffing dog has caused a seizure of methamphetamine that Slovakian authorities are calling the largest in the country.

Methamphetamine was found in late May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country's financial administration.

Hutch went to work after customs officials suspected the contents of two large metal containers for carrying liquids.

POLICE DOG KILLED ON LINE TO BE HONORED WITH A PERSONALIZED PAINTED CASSETTE

Inside the containers, authorities found 1.5 tons of methamphetamine, worth $ 2.26 billion on the street, according to authorities.

THE POLICE OF CONNECTICUT & # 39; BIG DOGS & # 39; SIFIFIFY 420 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA IN THE U-HAUL TRUCK

The shipment arrived in Slovakia through a Croatian port and is believed to be destined for sale throughout the European Union.

Methamphetamine is believed to have been manufactured in Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Slovak National Criminal Agency is working on the case.

Associated Press contributed to this report.