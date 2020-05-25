Snowpiercer fails to recreate film's darkest revelation

TNT & # 39; s Snowpiercer Season 1, Episode 2 tries to recreate the darkest moment of the movie, but it falls short. Based on the French graphic novel. Le Transperceneige and directed by Bong Joon-ho, Snowpiercer It received positive reviews across the board for its story about a large group of passengers forced to live together on a train of 1001 carriages in a post-apocalyptic setting. The focus of the film is the oppressed people who live in the tail section of the train, who are determined to take the engine and separate themselves from the class system that has been imposed on them.

The television adaptation of the story follows the same basic premise by focusing on Layton (Daveed Diggs), one of the "Tailies" (the name given to people who live in line). Like the main characters in the movie, Layton's ultimate goal is to stage a rebellion and get the engine out of the mystery. "Lord wilford"but his approach is much less direct. Snowpiercer The series premiere sets the plot for the rest of the season by having Layton, a former homicide detective, solve a murder on the train. Layton's new job gives him the opportunity to secretly gather information and carefully execute a plan to catch the train.

In Snowpiercer episode 2, Layton and Breakman Till (Mickey Sumner) are working on the murder case when the "rumors"That the Tailies are cannibals are bred. Layton surprises until he reveals that they are much more than just"rumorsHe tells of an incident in which he and several of the Tailies killed the leader of a ruthless gang. They split their hearts to pieces and each ate one, including Layton, so that everyone involved could not claim innocence. Until She looks at Layton in disgust when she hears him casually admit he's a cannibal.





The cannibal's reveal is not original to the show. It happened in the Snowpiercer movie too, but it had a much greater emotional impact than what came out on the TV version. After battling the engine, the film's protagonist Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) tells Samgoog (Song Kang-ho) that he is a cannibal. A visually upset Curtis is crying when he morbidly confesses: "Do you know what I hate about myself? I know what people taste like. I know that babies taste better."

It is an incredibly dark line, and a horrible statement to say the least. It is a moment that reveals how far the Tailies sank to survive. He paints a bleak picture of the tail as it shows that it is a place where people had to give up their humanity just to survive. With Curtis' admission, the film makes it clear that its main character is not a hero, but rather a product of the world in which he lives. It's a depressing scene full of meaning and emotion, which is more than can be said for the story Layton told Till in Snowpiercer TV show, which went flat compared to "Curtis"I know babies know better"

