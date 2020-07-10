Son of private equity magnate involved in sexual assault lawsuit

The son of a Wall Street magnate allegedly raped and violently sodomized one of his father's employees, and the father turned on the victim when she spoke, according to his claims in an explosive lawsuit.

Taylor Lawrence, former head of investor relations for the $ 2 billion private equity fund Wellspring Capital Management, accused Christopher Dawson of drugging and raping her in her parents' posh Lenox Hill apartment on the night of December 29, 2014, according to a complaint. filed Thursday in New York state court.

Lawrence also claims that when she reported the appalling incident to her boss, Wellspring CEO Bill Dawson, Elder Dawson responded with threats and said, “I will destroy you. I will ruin you.

According to the lawsuit, Lawrence searched for Bill Dawson at his cooperative on East 72nd Street after missing an appointment in the early afternoon, texting him that he had been drinking with his children.

Lawrence alleges that she was greeted at the front door by Christopher Dawson, who informed her that her father was asleep and then offered to make him a drink. After accepting the offer, Lawrence claims that Christopher Dawson became sexually aggressive, activating the pornography and then exposing himself to it.

At the time, Lawrence claims that he realized that Christopher Dawson had drugged his drink, rendering her unable to fight him, and that he proceeded to repeatedly rape and sodomize her.

Lawrence was woken up by Bill Dawson's other son, William Dawson III, the lawsuit alleges, and he was covered in bruises and was only wearing her blouse.

"What are you doing here? You can't be here! You have to go," Dawson's son said, forcing Lawrence to leave without his bag, according to the lawsuit.

When Lawrence spoke at Wellspring, telling Dawson and another high-ranking executive, she claims that Dawson cruelly scoffed at her claims of being raped anally by her son, telling him that Christopher had boasted that he "screwed your ass."

When Lawrence spoke about her rape in front of a Wellspring managing partner, she alleges that Elder Dawson was furious, lashing out with his threats to "destroy" and "ruin" her.

According to his LinkedIn page, Christopher Dawson is now director of the New York-based commercial real estate company Squarefoot. According to the dates provided in his biography, Dawson was allegedly a freshman at Kenyon College when the alleged rape occurred.

Lawrence is suing Christopher Dawson, the only defendant in the complaint, under the New York Gender Violence Act, which allows victims of sexual assault to sue their assailants after the criminal statute of limitations expires.

"Christopher Dawson seems to believe that his privilege and wealth allow him to behave with impunity," said Lawrence's attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and David Gottlieb of the Wigdor law firm.

Christopher Dawson's employer, Squarefoot, did not respond to a request for comment. Wellspring also did not respond to requests for comment. Christopher Dawson did not respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment.