Sonic the Hedgehog movie reportedly authorized for sequel

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie received the go-ahead for a sequel to Paramount Pictures and Sega, according to a report by film industry news outlet Variety (discovered by our friends on Xbox Achievements).

According to the news, apparently confirmed by a retweet from the director of the first movie Jeff Fowler, the sequel will see Fowler return to the director's chair and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller return to their screenwriting duties. It is not yet known if the cast of the first film will return yet, but we would be very surprised if Ben Schwartz returned as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik was not a priority for the studio.

The news should probably come as a bit of a surprise: The first movie managed to overtake Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to become the highest-grossing video game movie in the United States when it was released earlier this year. However, the movie is still in the early stages of development, so there is no timeline for its production or release yet, but presumably this time there won't have to be a five-month redesign of the title character as well. that at least that's it.