Sony will show PlayStation 5 games next week • newsdio

Sony will reveal several PlayStation 5 games next week on Thursday, June 4, through a broadcast on Twitch and YouTube.

The presentation will last about an hour and will debut at 9 p.m. UK time.

Writing on the PlayStation blog, company chief Jim Ryan scoffed at a focus on the PS5 software line:

"We share technical specifications and show you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a game-free release?" Ryan wrote. "That is why I am excited to share that we will take a first look at the games that will play after the launch of PlayStation 5 this holiday season soon.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for innovative studios spanning the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that show the potential hardware.

"This digital showcase will last a little over an hour and for the first time, we will all be together practically experiencing the excitement together. The lack of physical events has provided us with an incredible opportunity to think differently and bring this to you. Travel with us and Hopefully closer than ever. This is part of our PS5 update series, and rest assured, after next week's showcase, we'll still have a lot to share with you. "

In particular, there is no confirmation there, we will see the PlayStation 5 console itself.

More to follow.

