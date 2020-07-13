South Africa reimposes liquor ban amid increased coronaviruses to free up hospital space

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday the country will re-impose a ban on alcoholic beverages to reduce the number of trauma patients who have taken up space in hospitals, where beds are now desperately needed to accommodate a wave of coronavirus patients.

In the face of this increase, South Africa is also re-establishing the night curfew to reduce traffic accidents and forced all residents to wear face masks when they are in public.

In a nationally televised address Sunday night, Ramaphosa said senior health officials are warning of the impending shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen as South Africa reaches a peak in coronavirus cases, expected in late July and September. He said that some hospitals have had to reject patients because all beds are full.

South Africa's rapid increase in reported cases has made it one of the world's hot spots for COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University, which counts world figures, ranks South Africa as the ninth most affected country by the disease.

The country has reported increases of more than 10,000 confirmed cases over several days, and the last daily increase was nearly 13,500. South Africa accounts for 40 percent of all confirmed cases in Africa, with 276,242, an increase of 12,058 in one day.

South Africa has recorded 4,079 deaths, of which 25 percent has been in the past week, Ramaphosa said.

"While the increase in infections was expected, the strength and speed with which it has progressed have caused great concern," Ramaphosa said. "Many of us are afraid of the danger this poses to us and to our families."

Ramaphosa said that since the reintroduction of alcohol sales in June, hospitals have seen an increase in admissions to their trauma and emergency rooms.

Facial masks have also been declared mandatory, and all transport operators, employers, and business and building owners are now legally required to ensure that all people entering their businesses or premises wear masks.

South Africa imposed one of the strictest blockades in the world in April and May, including the closure of virtually all mines, factories and companies, and implemented a ban on liquor and cigarette sales. The measures slowed the spread of the coronavirus, but South Africa's economy contracted dramatically, increasing unemployment and hunger.

The country began to relax restrictions in June to allow millions of South Africans to return to work. The reduction of restrictions allowed the sale of alcohol four days a week. But within a few weeks, the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations increased dramatically, prompting Ramaphosa to reimpose the ban on the sale of alcohol, among other restrictions.

Associated Press contributed to this report..