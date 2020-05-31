SpaceX Launch: William Shatner and George Takei Join Astronaut Awards

Joe Raedle / Getty Images



NASA and SpaceX made history on Saturday, launching astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since the space shuttle era ended in 2011. It is also the first time that a privately built spacecraft: SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, on top of the company's Falcon 9 rocket. – Has played cosmic taxi for astronauts. NASA fans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are now heading to the International Space Station, with berthing scheduled for Sunday morning.

The world paid attention, as evidenced by the reactions on Twitter.

NASA, of course, had something to say, posting a TL clip; DR of the launch, along with the iconic and moving phrase "We have successfully taken off."

Other people supplemented that visual with some pretty images of their own. Here is a picture of Dublin, with a moon-sided cameo, who seems to be wondering if he should start thinking about fixing things up a bit for an eventual return of human visitors (maybe a woman this time):

Some NASA astronauts had something to say. Drew Morgan, who returned from the ISS in April (and appears to be a Star Wars fanatic) wished Behnken and Hurley "God speed"" Thinking especially of their families who proudly await their safe return, "he wrote.

And Christopher Ferguson, who led the last mission of the space shuttle, the witness passed Hurley in a majestic way.

Some fictional astronauts also intervened, namely Star Trek Captain Kirk and Mr. Sulu, also known as William Shatner and George Takei. "Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much-needed explosion." Takei wrote.

Congratulations @SpaceX for a historic achievement! Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much-needed outburst. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2020

One or two science celebrities offered congratulations. Here are good wishes from Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill nye:

Our future in space looks even brighter today! – Bill Nye (@BillNye) May 30, 2020

And the political class registered its approval, with American politicians on both sides of the aisle tweeting responses. Here are posts from the Vice President Mike PenceRep. Adam Schiffand presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

Historical and exciting! American wit at work. As Mission Control said: "Know that we are with you, have an incredible flight and enjoy those views of our beautiful planet." congratulations to @POT and @SpaceX in today's successful launch! https://t.co/1L0Bi58hN6 – Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 30, 2020

Today, by elevating our ambitions and our imaginations to heaven, the United States has once again reshaped the future of space travel. https://t.co/AskxceOJJU – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2020

As for every day, Joes and Josephines, some couldn't help but think about the issues that are currently troubling their home planet: the coronavirus pandemic among them:

"If you meet ET just touch his finger with a glove"wrote a Twitter user.

Others, however, said the launch gave them, like Takei, a rocket-powered elevator and provided much-needed relief from problems here on Earth.

"The 10-year-old boy inside me who had once wanted to become an astronaut had his own goosebumps and joy today and kept yelling" Go Go Go! " wrote a member of the Twitterati:

Another referenced a stuffed dino pet on board the Crew Dragon, saying, "I didn't notice How much did the SpaceX dinosaur need? until it came into view. My heart feels a little less heavy this afternoon. "

In fact, the dino-slash-zero-G-like indicator (like your predecessor of plush land) seemed to hook more than a few hearts, with the following gravity-defying GIF submitted multiple times.