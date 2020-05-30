SpaceX, NASA make history by successfully launching two astronauts to the ISS

Joe Raedle / Getty Images



Welcome to the space story, SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Elon Musk's space company spent the crucial first part of its final test flight to NASA Commercial Crew Program on Saturday. The Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida with two NASA astronauts on board.

Crew Dragon took off at the scheduled time at 12:22 p.m. PT.

The Demo-2 manned mission is a human space flight first for SpaceX. It also marks the return of astronaut launches from American soil for the first time since the end of the shuttle era in 2011.



Playing now:

See this:

NASA astronauts are about to blow up a spacecraft using only …

4:17



NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are now on their way to visit the International Space Station, where they are scheduled to dock at 7:27 a.m. PT on Sunday morning. NASA TV is providing mission coverage and will broadcast the arrival activities live.

"It was amazing. I appreciate all the hard work. Thank you for the great trip into space," said the crew after arriving in orbit about 12 minutes on the flight.

The Falcon 9 propeller used to power Crew Dragon successfully returned for a clean landing on the SpaceX drone, of course I still love you.

the coronavirus pandemic It did not slow down the launch schedule as NASA and SpaceX adjusted their work protocols and monitored astronauts during a pre-flight quarantine period.

"Our country has been through a lot. But this is a unique time when all of America can take a moment and watch our country do something amazing again, and that is launching American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil into space station. "NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a briefing on Tuesday.

This could be the first big step for Demo-2, but there is more to come. After spending time on the ISS, Behnken and Hurley will return to Earth inside Crew Dragon to complete the mission. If all goes well, SpaceX will start Dragon Crew regular operational missions, a sign that NASA will no longer need to rely on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts to the ISS.