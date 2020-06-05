Star Trek & Star Wars Both Repeat J.J. Abrams’ Worst Story Device

J.J. Abrams has directed Star Wars and Star Trek movies and, in both franchises, has consistently consented to his penchant for destroying entire planets.

When he directed Star Wars and Star Trek movies, J.J. Abrams repeated his worst device ever: He loves to blow up entire planets in his hit sci-fi movies. Abrams has the unique distinction of being the only director to direct films for the two largest franchises in Hollywood's outer space. It started with Star Trek in 2009 and its 2013 sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, before launching the Disney sequel trilogy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and concluding the entire Skywalker saga with the years 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Abrams is a famous screenwriter and director, so he was the engine of how, in the plots of his four science fiction movies, Abrams destroyed entire planets or the annihilation of worlds was a tragedy, be it the Captain's crew. James T. Kirk's (Chris Pine) starship Company or the Resistance led by Rey (Daisy Ridley) sought to prevent. Indeed, the rampant destruction of galactic proportions in Abrams & # 39; Star Wars and Star Trek It's amazing. the Star Trek movie franchise especially Star Trek II: Khan's Wrath, Star Trek IV: The Journey Home, Star Trek Generationsand Star Trek: first contact – He certainly dealt with threats to entire planets, including Earth. But in addition to the destruction of the planet Genesis in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, the Company Crews led by Captain Kirk by William Shatner and Captain Patrick Stewart Jean-Luc Picard always saved the day, especially if the planet contained billions of inhabitants. But all that changed when Abrams took over the Star Trek film franchise.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Picard turned the first day of contact into the darkest Star Trek vacation

In Star Trek 2009, Abrams destroyed two planets in two different timelines: Romulus was consumed by his Sun supernova in Prime timeline, leading Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and villain Nero (Eric Bana) to travel in time 25 years in the past and creating Kelvin's alternative timeline. In this new reality, Nero sought revenge for the end of his world by destroying Spock's. In the middle of Star Trek, the planet Vulcan exploded, killing billions of people, thanks to Nero. In the sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness, the villain, Admiral Marcus (Peter Weller) planned to launch 70 quantum torpedoes on Qo & # 39; noS, the Klingon homeworld. Marcus's target was Khan Noonien Singh (Benedict Cumberbatch), but the deranged admiral was happy to annihilate the planet of the Klingons only to kill a man. Not to mention that Star Trek Into Darkness it started with Spock (Zachary Quinto) saving the planet Nibiru from a volcanic cataclysm that would have destroyed the world.

When Abrams went on to direct Star Warsactually intensified his desire to kill planets: in The awakening of strength, Starkiller Base was Abrams' new weapon that overshadowed the Death Star. The First Order fired the Sun lasers from Starkiller Base into the Hosnian system, which destroyed no less than five planets simultaneously. Abrams was not finished either; Since Starkiller Base was a planet unto itself, the Resistance had to destroy it before it could annihilate D'Qar, the world that houses the headquarters of rebel forces. The Starkiller Base explosion marked a grand total of six planets destroyed by Abrams in The awakening of strength.

Surprisingly, no planets were destroyed in Skywalker's rise but Abrams' plot involved Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and the Sith creating a new fleet of Star Destroyers, and each ship absurdly contained a super planet-destroying weapon. If Emperor Palpatine had managed to destroy the Resistance, it is unknown how many worlds he would have sent his fleet of Star Destroyers to annihilate. In short, among its four Star Wars and Star Trek movies, J.J. Abrams is responsible for flying eight planets!

Although J.J. Abrams has gone from Star TrekThe ramifications of the director's penchant for killing the world continue to be felt by the franchise. The destruction of Romulus was the main event that the plot of Star Trek: Picard it was built around. In fact, both Star Trek: Discovery season 2 and Star Trek: Picard Season 1 involved Starfleet heroes vying to save the galaxy after experiencing visions of planets destroyed by artificially intelligent threats. In the post-Abrams Star Trek universe, entire worlds are now constantly in danger of being completely destroyed, an apparently permanent mark left by J.J. Abrams indulging his planet-destroying fantasies.

Next: Everything you need to read to fully understand Skywalker's rise

What 90-day promise: before the 90-day stars leak?