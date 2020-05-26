Star Wars Fans Petition for Revenge of the Sith 4-Hour Cut

Following the launch of Snyder Cut, Star Wars Fans are now asking Disney to release the alleged original cut from Revenge of the Sith in the World. It was recently revealed that Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice is coming to HBO Max after more than two years of demand from hardcore DC fans. That has led to an increase in similar calls from various fandoms, lovers of the George Lucas prequel trilogy, particularly Episode III, this time taking the plate.

A petition initiated on Change.org by user Frazer Beitzel aims to obtain a four-hour cut of Revenge of the Sith released. The theatrical cut records at 2 hours and 20 minutes. At the time of writing this article, the firm has accumulated 10,700 signatures and counting, with the goal set at 15,000. The petition says the following.

"Hello! The original cut from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) lasted over four hours, and we believe George Lucas should do the right thing and give fans what we deserve and what is rightfully ours. We love democracy, and we hope he will too. By signing this, he is letting his voice be heard. If this petition goes viral then we will have unlimited power and if George does the right thing then he would be strong and wise and everyone We would. We are very proud of him. This whole operation is our idea and we must make sure it is done. We will proclaim ah, victory when we achieve our goal. May the force be with you all and have faith. "

There's a lot to dissect with this Star Wars petition. For one thing, there hasn't been much in the way of confirmation that this four-hour cut from George Lucas' end to his prequel trilogy really exists. Most of the movies have some scenes removed and this situation is no different. It's also important to note that most movies also have what's known as an assembly cut which is often much longer than what is finally released in theaters. Editing is a lengthy process to refine the final product.

The other clear difference here is that Zack Snyder left League of Justice and the final product that was released did not remotely represent his vision. With Star Wars: Revenge of the SithGeorge Lucas directed the show. There's no reason to think that the cut he released wasn't exactly the cut he wanted to make at the time. So even if this cut exists, much of what was cut received the ax for good reason, in Lucas's mind.

Another thing to consider is that Disney is now in control. When George Lucas sold Lucasfilm in 2012, he gave up all creative control. So unless Disney reaches out to Lucas to do some sort of extended cut pitch for the prequels, this probably won't happen. In any case, those who wish to sign the petition can do so by contacting Change.org.

