Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge is getting a new virtual reality experience. ILMxLAB, the Disney-owned immersive entertainment division of Lucasfilm, is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, an action-adventure virtual reality experience that ties in with the Star Wars theme park attraction: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge at Disneyland Resort, California, and Walt Disney World Resort, Florida in the United States. No platforms have been announced, but since ILMxLAB is collaborating with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will arguably be an exclusive timer for the Oculus VR headset range.

Located between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and featuring new and iconic characters, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge will take place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, a smuggler's haven on the planet of Batuu Said planet was introduced in a Star Wars novel before it became the setting for Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge. The new virtual reality experience allows Star Wars fans who cannot visit American theme parks to experience Batuu. In its announcement, ILMxLAB said that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge will offer "multiple playstyles and difficulty settings."

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge is the second virtual reality experience co-developed by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, after last year's Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. That was exclusive to Oculus VR devices, none of which is officially available in India for a year; ILMxLAB announced in early May that Vader Immortal would be released on PlayStation VR in "Summer 2020". If we were to make a polite assumption, we would say that will be the case with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge as well.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge logo

Photo Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

"We are very excited for fans to enter Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge later this year," ILMxLAB executive Vicki Dobbs Beck said in a prepared statement. "This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading knowledge around Black Spire Outpost, but represents another significant step in ILMxLAB's quest for the storytelling transition – one-way communication – a storyLIVING [emphasis yours], where you are in a world making consistent choices that propel your experience forward. "

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are delighted that fans have the opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters, and explore new ones. regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the edge of the galaxy, ”added Walt Disney Imagineering executive creative Scott Trowbridge. "Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks."

