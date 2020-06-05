Star Wars: Rey’s 15 Best Quotes

For the entire sequel trilogy, Daisy Ridley & # 39; s Rey has been our point of view in the world of Star Wars, a brave heroine out of nowhere who was engulfed in the magic and mystery of a galaxy far, far away. During The awakening of strength, The Last Jediand Skywalker's riseRey's character undergoes quite a few changes, both for better and for worse.

But at all times, this Jakku Scavenger remains strong, has power, and remains an inspiring hero to be added to the canon of Star Wars heroes of the past. Here, we recap the most important quotes from her heroine's journey.

Updated June 4, 2020 by Meg Pelliccio: Star Wars is a household name, whether you've seen any of the movies or not, you know what it is. It is also one of the longest-running movie franchises with the first film, Star Wars: A New Hope, released in 1977. The series has definitely changed with the times, not only in terms of graphics and technological advancements, but also in topics and the message you share.

For example, despite featuring some very strong female characters, the first two Star Wars trilogies featured male leads. However, we fast-forward to 2015 and Star Wars finally gifted fans with a female lead, creating a new role model for kids everywhere. Rey is a brilliant character who shows that even heroes are in conflict sometimes, and she also has some cool lines to remember.

fifteen "I know everything about waiting."

We were introduced to Rey for the first time in the first few minutes of The awakening of strength. We may see her as a tireless and resourceful scavenger in Jakku, but we are also given insight into her daily private life, including her follow-up to the days since she was abandoned in the desert wasteland.

When he tells BB-8 that he knows everything about what it means to expect something, and for his family, the film establishes not only a central mystery to his character, but also the underlying patience and optimism that compose it. The character's journey.

14 "Stop taking my hand!"

As patient and hopeful as King may be, he is also not afraid to speak his mind and set his limits, as evidenced by his repeated protests when Finn insists on taking his hand as they flee the First Order in Jakku. Rey is fierce and independent, and doesn't play when it comes to someone compromising his agency in the slightest.

This establishes Rey as our strong and resourceful heroine in a whole new way, beyond the cleaning skills established by her introductory montage. Rey is not afraid to tell anyone what he wants and what he does not want.

13 "Trash will do!"

As Rey, Finn, and BB-8 seek to escape Jakku when he is attacked by the First Order, their goal is to reach a ship so that they can flee into space. Finn asks Rey: "How about this ship?"and screens so viewers can see the Millennium Falcon. Rey responds with"That ship is trash!"and begin to run towards another ship that is rapidly destroying before their eyes.

In his despair, Rey declares "Garbage will do!"and the characters race towards the iconic spaceship. This scene made each Star Wars Fans laughed when they first saw it, especially since Rey has no idea how legendary that "junk" is when he pilots it the first time.

12 "I didn't know there was so much green in the whole galaxy."

Rey may have spent much of his life in the desolate deserts of the planet Jakku, but it is when he arrives in the lush green world of Takodana that he truly comes back to life in a way he had never seen before. When she first sees the splendid vegetation of the beautiful planet, Rey is overwhelmed with emotion, disbelief, and amazement.

Rey can know a lot about the world, given the life he has led throughout his adolescence. But he still leads an incredibly protected and lonely existence in Jakku. It is this first exposure to a world beyond the sand dunes that truly exemplifies the beginning of your journey to a whole new world.

eleven "You will remove these restrictions and leave this cell with the door open."

When Rey is captured by the First Order, he decides to try the Jedi mind tricks he's heard so much about. She speaks to the nearby stormtrooper and says, "You will remove these restrictions and leave this cell with the door open."The guard responds with"What did you say?"and Rey repeats himself.

The Stormtrooper approaches, and for a moment Rey and viewers believe that he has already mastered the force. That is until the stormtrooper says, "I will tighten these restrictions, you scum of treasure!"It was an unforeseen moment that made fans chuckle. You can't blame a girl for trying, and in the end it gets there."

10 "I need someone to show me my place in all of this."

In The Last JediRey's story consists of her attempts to learn, not only the ways of the Force, but also learn about her and her own identity and place in the world. He meets unlikely masters on his journey, including the lonely and often useless Luke Skywalker, and the much more surprising and understanding Kylo Ren.

Both men, in addition to their own inner voice of guidance, assist her in her quest to understand her place in the entire world of the galaxy far away. But little does she know, the answer is much more difficult than she could have expected.

9 9 "I've seen your daily routine. You're not busy!"

When Rey meets Luke Skywalker for the first time, he refuses to train her despite the fact that she explains that he needs someone to show him the ways of force. Undeterred, Rey follows Luke as he goes about his normal daily life on the remote island.

Eventually, when she asks him again and he refuses once more, she responds with the brave joke, "I have seen your daily routine. You're not occupated!"She's not wrong either. As expected, Luke finally agrees to train her.

8 "Something inside me has always been there. But now he's awake. And I'm afraid. I don't know what it is or what to do with it. And I need help."

Although Rey showed the slightest signs of darkness in The awakening of strength, particularly in their moments of combat and anger, The Last Jedi It really duplicates the ideas of inner darkness and fear, including Rey's multiple montages that literally explore dark cavernous spaces and underwater depths.

These explorations and digs, of course, simply reflect her own inner darkness and her quest to understand what has always been within her, be it the Force or something else entirely.

7 7 "Do you have something, a towel or something you can put on?"

One of the focus of the films is the mental bonding connection that forms between Kylo Ren and Rey. Although their relationship begins with hating each other, despite everything Kylo Ren has done, the connection humanizes him in Rey's eyes when he begins to see more of the man behind the mask, literally in some cases as well.

In a scene in The last Jedi Rey comes face to face with a half-dressed Kylo Ren. At a rather funny moment, she asks him "Do you have something, a towel or something you can put on?"

6 6 "You underestimate Skywalker, Ben Solo, and me. It will be your downfall."

Rey's hope continues to shine even in the darkest moments, and even in the moments when she finds herself confronted by her most fearsome enemy thus far. Faced with Supreme Leader Snoke, Rey's bravery, faith, and hope are some of his most powerful weapons. She refuses to compromise and compromise despite the very real threats of torture and more that he poses.

Furthermore, he refuses to give up his unlikely new allies, both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren, regardless of their respective failures at this time. Rey knows that she is no longer alone, and she knows that Snoke is foolish to think that they can be hit so easily.

5 5 "Don't do this, Ben. Please don't go around here."

Rey's connection to Kylo Ren serves as the emotional driving force of The Last Jedi, which makes their last big scene together even more moving. Despite the intensity of their connection and compassion, Rey still cannot accept a world in which Kylo expects her to join the dark side and be with him.

No matter how tempted she may be by her offer to rule with him, Rey must remain on the right and she must remain the hero the story needs. She denies her own feelings and her own desires, and yet makes one last plea to the Ben Solo hiding behind the person of Kylo Ren before they engage in his most epic tug of war of the Force.

4 4 "People keep telling me they know me. I'm afraid nobody knows."

Issues of identity have plagued Rey from the start of the trilogy, although it would be easy enough to argue that fandom has always placed more importance on his identity than movies. But Skywalker's rise It changes all of that, unfortunately placing the question of your lineage and its haunting answer at the center of the story.

When Rey realizes that there is a darker truth hidden beyond her years of questioning, she begins to feel further removed from life within the Resistance, a group of people who have never accepted or understood it. No one has known who he really is, not even the King herself.

3 "I wanted to take your hand. Ben's hand."

Even if Skywalker's rise She hesitated enormously by not letting her characters have real conversations, a rare moment of excitement and introspection came at the end of the King Death Star wreckage duel with Kylo Ren. It was there that Rey finally admitted something about his own feelings, his own emotional maturity, and his own desires.

While it may have been obvious to some viewers at the end of The Last Jedi, Rey here confirms that, in fact, he wanted to take the hand, and the proposal that was offered to him at the end of the film. He only knew that he should not accept Kylo Ren's gloved, dark hand, when it had already been exposed to the vulnerable and naked Ben Solo.

2 "Stay with me."

Simply put, the end of Rey's three-movie journey is an absolute disaster, a total insult to his character, and a colossal mistake for the franchise as a whole. But before Rey reaches this awkward conclusion and serving the fanatic, she harnesses a new power of the Force and the unity achieved through meditation and the simple expression of a simple phrase: "Stay with me."

Through this approach to the Force ghosts of the teachers who have gone before, Rey once again finds a community where he has never had one before. But then again, the movie finally ends entirely alone, except for BB-8 and ghosts.

one "King Skywalker".

During one of the final scenes of Skywalker's riseRey travels to Tattooine to place the Skywalker lightsabers in Luke's childhood home. A local woman passing by stops and asks Rey who she is, to which the young heroine replies: "I am king"Then the woman asks:"King who?"and after seeing the Jedi ghosts of Leia and Luke, Rey responds with"King Skywalker."

This seems to end the series cycle and also shows that Rey has conquered the darkness within herself, despite discovering that she is a Palpatine, she has now fully embraced the light side and chooses to pay tribute to the legendary Skywalker family. by continuing his lineage.

