Starz unveils the June 2020 calendar, including the pride month celebration!

Starz presents the June 2020 calendar that includes Pride Month celebration!
Starz has unveiled its full debut schedule for next June, including select movie collections for Father's Day and Pride Month, as well as Fresh From Theaters movies and first day of summer movies to keep us cheered.
STARZ Encore Black has hosted a special movie marathon to celebrate Morgan Freeman's birthday on Monday, June 1, starting at 9 a.m. EST with six movies including Shock my name, unleashed, nurse Betty and An unfinished life.
STARZ Encore Español will honor Salma Hayek with a special collection of movies that will air on Saturday, June 13 starting at 4 p.m. EST which will include In the time of butterflies, drunk parents, there was once in Mexico and Outlaw.
STAR Comedy will celebrate the first day of summer on Sunday, June 21 with a collection of solstice favorites that will include Secondhand Lions, Johnson Family Vacation, The Sandlot, One Crazy Sumer, The Great Outdoors and Humid hot american summer.
STARZ Edge has planned to host an LGBTQ movie marathon the weekend of June 27-28 to celebrate Pride Month, with five movies each day starting at 2 p.m. EST including In & Out, Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex, fashion and disco and Secret in the mountain.
LGBTQ Pride Month: June 1-30
Lifetime
Now apocalypse
Spartacus
Take my wife
Scotty and the secret history of Hollywood
Rebels at Pointe
Secret in the mountain
Pain and glory
Milk
Antonio Lopez 1970
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Materials
Little gigants
The happy Prince
My days of mercy
Connie and Carla
Out
Movies For Dads – June 18-21
Live free or die hard
Master and Commander: The Other Side of the World
Miami Vice
Snatch
Equalizer 2
Cinderella Man
I can't choose a family: from June 1 to 30
Meet the parents
Meet the fockers
That's my Boy
Frankie
Jack and Jill
Johnson Family Vacation
Little Miss Sunshine
Meet the blacks
Welcome home Roscoe Jenkins
Zombieland: double tap
Limits
Grandma
The Addams family
Cheaper by the dozen 2
Outdoors
More pasta
My cousin vinny
The Savages
The burbs
Carbon copy
Pride Series – June 22-28
Hightown
Lifetime
American gods
Now apocalypse
The bridal experience
Black candles
Take my wife
The pier
STARZ news for June:
AVAILABLE JUNE 1
American outlaws (2001)
And now for something completely different (1972)
Cyborg (1989)
The deep end of the ocean (1999)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I come in peace (1989)
I love you beth cooper (2009)
Losing Isaiah (nineteen ninety five)
Meet the fockers (2004)
Meet the parents (2000)
More pasta (1992)
My girlfriend (1991)
My girl 2 (1994)
No good deed (2002)
October sky (1999)
Quigley down below (1990)
Spiderman (2002)
Spider-man 2 (2004)
True romance (1993)
The tuxedo (2002)
In the air (2009)
Welcome home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
When The Daltons Rode (1950)
Timber (1999)
Drop Dead Diva – Episodes 301-613
AVAILABLE JUNE 2
A beautiful day in the neighborhood (2019)
AVAILABLE JUNE 5
Frankie (2019)
AVAILABLE JUNE 7
Hightown – Episode 104
AVAILABLE JUNE 12
Awakenings (1990)
Casting a long shadow (1959)
Fools rush (1997)
Ground Raiders (1970)
mental hospital (1990)
poetic justice (1993)
Seven pounds (2008)
Shake the clown (1991)
Thirteen conversations about one thing (2001)
Soldier hook (1957)
AVAILABLE JUNE 13
Dragon heart (nineteen ninety six)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: a new beginning (1999)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Windtalkers (2002)
AVAILABLE JUNE 14
Hightown – Episode 105
AVAILABLE JUNE 19
Bean (1997)
Butch and Sundance: the early days (1979)
Gigli (2003)
Shooting (1961)
Hart's war (2002)
Hickey and Boggs (1972)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean's Vacation (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of sight (1998)
The peacemaker (1997)
The sun's tears (2003)
The war of the roses (1989)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)
AVAILABLE JUNE 21
Hightown – Episode 106
AVAILABLE June 25th
Charlie's Angels (2019)
AVAILABLE JUNE 28TH
Hightown – Episode 107
AVAILABLE JUNE 30TH
6 souls (2013)
Neil Young Journeys (2012)
That's my Boy (2012)
What is coming out of STARZ in June:
June 2nd
Far (2015)
Second-hand lions (2003)
LEAVING JUNE 8
Walt and The Group (2009)
June 12
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
June 14th
Bel Canto (2018)
Who we are now (2018)
June, 15
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Frost / Nixon (2008)
The Grey (2011)
Larry crowne (2011)
June 25th
Super flight (2018)
LEAVING JUNE 29
An actor prepares (2018)
Blue iguana (2018)
LEAVING JUNE 30
The accused (1988)
Ali G Indahouse (2003)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
Day of the Innocents (1986)
Arnez J: Racially motivated (2013)
Babylon A.D. (2008)
Bad news bears in breaking training (1977)
The big lebowski (1998)
Broken Arrow (1950)
Bruno (2009)
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Supplies (2016)
Cheaper by the dozen 2 (2005)
The cider house rules (1999)
Colors (1988)
The journey of the sofa (1987)
Craig Ferguson: I am here to help (2013)
The crimson trail (1935)
Dundee Crocodile II (1987)
The dark half (1992)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race 2 (2010)
Death Race 3 (2012)
Can definitely be (2007)
Destry rides again (1939)
Double danger (1999)
Down periscope (nineteen ninety six)
Dredge (1987)
Dwayne Perkins: Take Note (2016)
Ed (nineteen ninety six)
The Golden (1966)
End of the days (1999)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
Girl 6 (nineteen ninety six)
Grace of my heart (nineteen ninety six)
Shooting at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hot shots! Deux Party (1993)
I'm not rappaport (nineteen ninety six)
In the time of butterflies (2001)
The lout (1980)
Kidco (1983)
Live free or die hard (2007)
Lost in translation (2003)
love me Tender (1956)
Man's best friend (1993)
Money, women and weapons (1958)
My cousin vinny (1992)
Naruto The Movie 2: The Legend of the Gelel Stone (2005)
Naruto The Movie: Clash of Ninjas in the Land of Snow (2002)
Nick Cannon: Get up, don't shoot (2017)
The night of the brown bear (1966)
A crazy summer (1986)
The order (2003)
Osmosis Jones (2001)
Paranormal activity (2009)
The Presidio (1988)
Camelot Search (1998)
Rounding (1950)
The running Man (1987)
Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind (2017)
Schindler's List (1993)
Seminole (1953)
Sergeant Bilko (nineteen ninety six)
Shane (1953)
Sheriff's Fractured Jaw (1959)
Go out (1971)
Confrontation (1963)
Space chimpanzees (2008)
Space balls (1987)
Sword Of The Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (1983)
Tales from the bell (nineteen ninety five)
Mug, son of Cochise (1953)
Tequila Sunrise (1988)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986)
The Truman Show (1998)
The truth about cats and dogs (nineteen ninety six)
Indisputable 2: last man standing (2006)
Top view (2003)
Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show (2008)
XXX (2002)
Young hipster (1979)
Zoot Suit (1981)
"Barbie Dreamtopia" – Episodes 117-126
"Camelot" – Episodes 101-110
