Starz unveils the June 2020 calendar, including the pride month celebration!

Starz presents the June 2020 calendar that includes Pride Month celebration!

Starz has unveiled its full debut schedule for next June, including select movie collections for Father's Day and Pride Month, as well as Fresh From Theaters movies and first day of summer movies to keep us cheered.

STARZ Encore Black has hosted a special movie marathon to celebrate Morgan Freeman's birthday on Monday, June 1, starting at 9 a.m. EST with six movies including Shock my name, unleashed, nurse Betty and An unfinished life.

STARZ Encore Español will honor Salma Hayek with a special collection of movies that will air on Saturday, June 13 starting at 4 p.m. EST which will include In the time of butterflies, drunk parents, there was once in Mexico and Outlaw.

STAR Comedy will celebrate the first day of summer on Sunday, June 21 with a collection of solstice favorites that will include Secondhand Lions, Johnson Family Vacation, The Sandlot, One Crazy Sumer, The Great Outdoors and Humid hot american summer.

STARZ Edge has planned to host an LGBTQ movie marathon the weekend of June 27-28 to celebrate Pride Month, with five movies each day starting at 2 p.m. EST including In & Out, Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex, fashion and disco and Secret in the mountain.

LGBTQ Pride Month: June 1-30

Lifetime

Now apocalypse

Spartacus

Take my wife

Scotty and the secret history of Hollywood

Rebels at Pointe

Secret in the mountain

Pain and glory

Milk

Antonio Lopez 1970

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Materials

Little gigants

The happy Prince

My days of mercy

Connie and Carla

Out

Movies For Dads – June 18-21

Live free or die hard

Master and Commander: The Other Side of the World

Miami Vice

Snatch

Equalizer 2

Cinderella Man

I can't choose a family: from June 1 to 30

Meet the parents

Meet the fockers

That's my Boy

Frankie

Jack and Jill

Johnson Family Vacation

Little Miss Sunshine

Meet the blacks

Welcome home Roscoe Jenkins

Zombieland: double tap

Limits

Grandma

The Addams family

Cheaper by the dozen 2

Outdoors

More pasta

My cousin vinny

The Savages

The burbs

Carbon copy

Pride Series – June 22-28

Hightown

Lifetime

American gods

Now apocalypse

The bridal experience

Black candles

Take my wife

The pier

STARZ news for June:

AVAILABLE JUNE 1

American outlaws (2001)

And now for something completely different (1972)

Cyborg (1989)

The deep end of the ocean (1999)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I come in peace (1989)

I love you beth cooper (2009)

Losing Isaiah (nineteen ninety five)

Meet the fockers (2004)

Meet the parents (2000)

More pasta (1992)

My girlfriend (1991)

My girl 2 (1994)

No good deed (2002)

October sky (1999)

Quigley down below (1990)

Spiderman (2002)

Spider-man 2 (2004)

True romance (1993)

The tuxedo (2002)

In the air (2009)

Welcome home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

When The Daltons Rode (1950)

Timber (1999)

Drop Dead Diva – Episodes 301-613

AVAILABLE JUNE 2

A beautiful day in the neighborhood (2019)

AVAILABLE JUNE 5

Frankie (2019)

AVAILABLE JUNE 7

Hightown – Episode 104

AVAILABLE JUNE 12

Awakenings (1990)

Casting a long shadow (1959)

Fools rush (1997)

Ground Raiders (1970)

mental hospital (1990)

poetic justice (1993)

Seven pounds (2008)

Shake the clown (1991)

Thirteen conversations about one thing (2001)

Soldier hook (1957)

AVAILABLE JUNE 13

Dragon heart (nineteen ninety six)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: a new beginning (1999)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Windtalkers (2002)

AVAILABLE JUNE 14

Hightown – Episode 105

AVAILABLE JUNE 19

Bean (1997)

Butch and Sundance: the early days (1979)

Gigli (2003)

Shooting (1961)

Hart's war (2002)

Hickey and Boggs (1972)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Vacation (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of sight (1998)

The peacemaker (1997)

The sun's tears (2003)

The war of the roses (1989)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

AVAILABLE JUNE 21

Hightown – Episode 106

AVAILABLE June 25th

Charlie's Angels (2019)

AVAILABLE JUNE 28TH

Hightown – Episode 107

AVAILABLE JUNE 30TH

6 souls (2013)

Neil Young Journeys (2012)

That's my Boy (2012)

What is coming out of STARZ in June:

June 2nd

Far (2015)

Second-hand lions (2003)

LEAVING JUNE 8

Walt and The Group (2009)

June 12

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

June 14th

Bel Canto (2018)

Who we are now (2018)

June, 15

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

The Grey (2011)

Larry crowne (2011)

June 25th

Super flight (2018)

LEAVING JUNE 29

An actor prepares (2018)

Blue iguana (2018)

LEAVING JUNE 30

The accused (1988)

Ali G Indahouse (2003)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Day of the Innocents (1986)

Arnez J: Racially motivated (2013)

Babylon A.D. (2008)

Bad news bears in breaking training (1977)

The big lebowski (1998)

Broken Arrow (1950)

Bruno (2009)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Supplies (2016)

Cheaper by the dozen 2 (2005)

The cider house rules (1999)

Colors (1988)

The journey of the sofa (1987)

Craig Ferguson: I am here to help (2013)

The crimson trail (1935)

Dundee Crocodile II (1987)

The dark half (1992)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Death Race 3 (2012)

Can definitely be (2007)

Destry rides again (1939)

Double danger (1999)

Down periscope (nineteen ninety six)

Dredge (1987)

Dwayne Perkins: Take Note (2016)

Ed (nineteen ninety six)

The Golden (1966)

End of the days (1999)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Girl 6 (nineteen ninety six)

Grace of my heart (nineteen ninety six)

Shooting at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hot shots! Deux Party (1993)

I'm not rappaport (nineteen ninety six)

In the time of butterflies (2001)

The lout (1980)

Kidco (1983)

Live free or die hard (2007)

Lost in translation (2003)

love me Tender (1956)

Man's best friend (1993)

Money, women and weapons (1958)

My cousin vinny (1992)

Naruto The Movie 2: The Legend of the Gelel Stone (2005)

Naruto The Movie: Clash of Ninjas in the Land of Snow (2002)

Nick Cannon: Get up, don't shoot (2017)

The night of the brown bear (1966)

A crazy summer (1986)

The order (2003)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Paranormal activity (2009)

The Presidio (1988)

Camelot Search (1998)

Rounding (1950)

The running Man (1987)

Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind (2017)

Schindler's List (1993)

Seminole (1953)

Sergeant Bilko (nineteen ninety six)

Shane (1953)

Sheriff's Fractured Jaw (1959)

Go out (1971)

Confrontation (1963)

Space chimpanzees (2008)

Space balls (1987)

Sword Of The Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (1983)

Tales from the bell (nineteen ninety five)

Mug, son of Cochise (1953)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986)

The Truman Show (1998)

The truth about cats and dogs (nineteen ninety six)

Indisputable 2: last man standing (2006)

Top view (2003)

Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show (2008)

XXX (2002)

Young hipster (1979)

Zoot Suit (1981)

"Barbie Dreamtopia" – Episodes 117-126

"Camelot" – Episodes 101-110

"Break Stomper" – Episodes 101-