Stephen A. Smith, Mark Levin fight over DeSean Jackson anti-Semitic publications and protest kneeling

Stephen A. Smith had a friendly conversation with Mark Levin on Wednesday after the ESPN host called "The Mark Levin Show" to discuss the controversy surrounding anti-Semitic posts made by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. .

Smith began by acknowledging that Levin had a right to be "incredibly upset" with Jackson, who published quotes attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the rhetoric of Louis Farrakhan, who has been branded as anti-Semitic by numerous hate guard dogs. The ESPN presenter told Levin that the social media posts were "inappropriate" and that there was "no excuse" for them, although he did credit the NFL star for making an immediate apology and that he had "open" to be educated by the Jewish community.

"In the 13 years he's been in the National Football League, he's never had anything like this before, but it's still no excuse," Smith said.

However, Smith disagreed with Levin's call for Jackson to be "let go" by the Eagles, but Levin refused, calling Jackson's actions a "hard mistake."

"I mean, are you praising Hitler?" Levin exclaimed. "For the Jews … that's it."

Smith later revealed to Levin that he had called Jackson when he found out about the Instagram posts and the first thing he said to him was "What the hell are you doing ?! Why would you do something like that?" He explained that Jackson claimed he was trying to "elevate blacks."

"I said, 'What the hell are you doing mentioning Hitler ?! Why are you doing that ?! That doesn't make sense!" Smith remembered telling Jackson.

The discussion then shifted to Colin Kaepernick's knees during the national anthem, something Smith reiterated he opposed at the time, but recognized the quarterback's right to do so.

"You were very angry about this," Levin told Smith.

"I don't give a damn, you know me," replied the "First Take" commentator. "I say what I feel. I mean what I say. And I let the chips fall where they can. If I'm wrong, I'll stand up and correct myself and say I'm wrong, but if I was right, I'm not I'm moving. "

"When it comes to him, all I would say is because I know there are a lot of people out there who obviously felt it was a patriotic problem. What I'm telling you … when Colin Kaepernick got down on his knees, we didn't take it that way … We may not have done it, but he has the right to do it as a US citizen. "

"Do you think this helps sports?" The host of "Life, Liberty and Levin" asked. "Politics aside, seriously, I can't see these things anymore, Stephen A. Honestly."

As someone who has been to many games, Smith noted that there are "many people" who don't stand or sing for the national anthem, but who "still manage to" enjoy the game and asked why someone with opposing political views can " do the same

"I will tell you the difference. I am not watching a soccer game or going to a soccer game to see a bum with a beer in the stands. I am going to see the players," Levin replied. "I'm buying the shirts. I'm buying their sneakers. I'm buying what they're selling … I'm on the team, not an idiot who's behind me doing whatever I'm doing."

"What Colin Kaepernick does, even if you disagree with that, didn't stop you from watching the game because he did nothing during the game," Smith later replied. "It was before the game!"

Levin emphasized to Smith that the average American cannot go to work wearing "political statement shirts" as it is against employer rules and that the First Amendment "has nothing to do with the game of soccer."

The conservative radio host also criticized NFL commissioner Roger Gooddell, who he called a "ruthless wonder" for throwing himself over the kneeling issue.

"Take a column, take a stand and stay in your position!" Levin exclaimed.

Before finishing the conversation, Levin raised the idea that he and Smith collaborate to form a new show.

"You and I should do a nationally syndicated television show together," Levin suggested.

"In terms of you and me, we would win," said Smith. "I mean, I would win the sports debate. You would win the political debate. We would both win in the rankings."

"But we'd have fun and everyone would know how to talk to each other," added Levin.

"That would be true," Smith agreed. "Because you and I talk unofficially all the time."