Study shows that dropping the F-pump helps people feel less pain





A new study adds to the growing evidence that profanity offers some benefits. The researchers found that saying "f * ck" could help people feel less pain and even improve tolerance. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, shows that dropping the F-pump could increase pain tolerance by 33 percent. The researchers said that the word "f * ck" has the strongest pain-relieving effect of any swear word. The findings come from a new experiment led by Richard Stephens, a psychologist and researcher at Keele University in England. ScienceAlert has been studying the act of swearing for the past decade, it reported Tuesday. In a previous test, Stephens and colleagues previously found that swearing aids helped people perceive less pain and tolerate more pain while their hands were placed in ice water. Several follow-up studies also showed similar effects when using coarse words. In the latest effort, Stephens and her team attempted to determine which words have the greatest effect in reducing pain. They asked people to use a conventional vulgar word, such as "& # 39; f * ck", a term participants chose to describe a table, or made-up false words like "fouch" and "twizpipe". The researchers had participants submerge their hand in a tub of ice water until it is no longer bearable. Then they randomly repeated one of the four swear words every three seconds.

The results showed that fabricated profanity did not help reduce pain perception or improve tolerance during the awkward moment. However, conventional swear words like saying "f * ck" seemed effective in controlling pain.

The F-pump helped increase the pain threshold by 32 percent and increase pain tolerance by 33 percent. The researchers hope to see more studies to better understand how profanity directly helps people. "While rude words gain their power is not adequately understood, it has been suggested that profanity is learned during childhood and that classical aversive conditioning contributes to the emotionally exciting aspects of using rude words," the researchers said in the study. "This suggests that how and when we learn conventional rude words is an important aspect of how they work." A 2020 study shows that saying "f * ck" could help people feel less pain and increase their tolerance for pain by 33 percent. Pixabay. [TagsToTranslate] pain



