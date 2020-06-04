Suisun City Fire: Wildfire Destroys Homes and Evacuates Forces in Northern California

Firefighters immediately responded to a call received at 3:26 p.m. Local time on Wednesday, according to Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent.

When the fire department arrived, there were people trying to evacuate as many animals as possible, Vincent said. The department told people that if they left, firefighters would run back to the flames and try to free the animals. Foxes and coyotes were released along with other animals, but some of the birds were lost, including some flightless owls.

There have been no injuries to the public or fire department at this time, Vincent said.

Strong winds and a temperature of over 100 degrees have accompanied the fire, which spread from the wildlife center to homes in the city of Suisan.