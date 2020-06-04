Suisun City Fire: Wildfire Destroys Homes and Evacuates Forces in Northern California

Firefighters immediately responded to a call received at 3:26 p.m. Local time on Wednesday, according to Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent.
When the fire department arrived, there were people trying to evacuate as many animals as possible, Vincent said. The department told people that if they left, firefighters would run back to the flames and try to free the animals. Foxes and coyotes were released along with other animals, but some of the birds were lost, including some flightless owls.
There have been no injuries to the public or fire department at this time, Vincent said.
Strong winds and a temperature of over 100 degrees have accompanied the fire, which spread from the wildlife center to homes in the city of Suisan.
At least seven homes have been lost, about 15 are directly threatened and more than 100 are indirectly threatened, Vincent said Wednesday. Half of the firefighters are fighting the fire and the other half are trying to save structures.
The fire was not yet under control Wednesday night.
Cal Fire is managing helicopter and aircraft air operations making retardants and water drops throughout the city. There are about 200 firefighters on the scene with 24 engines, two planes, Cal Fire hand crews and bulldozers. The Solano County Fire Investigation Unit and the Suisun City Fire Chief are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
The Kroc Center of the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, VFW and other local groups are helping those who lost their homes. The city of Suisun is approximately 4.1 square miles with 30,000 residents.