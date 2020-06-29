Supreme Court: John Roberts teams up with liberals to block Louisiana's controversial abortion law

Decision 5-4 is a victory for abortion rights supporters who argued that the law was not medically necessary and amounted to a veiled attempt to restrict abortion.

The majority opinion was written by Judge Stephen Breyer, who wrote that the majority "accordingly maintains that the Louisiana statute is unconstitutional."

He then added: "The evidence also shows that opposition to abortion played a major role in some hospitals' decisions to deny admission privileges."

The ruling continues a trend by Roberts alongside the liberals in major cases. It has previously confirmed the program that allows undocumented immigrants who came to the US to remain as children and endorse the view that extended discrimination protections to LGBTQ workers.