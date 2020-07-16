Tate Reeves: This Republican Governor just showed the receipts to the crowd of & # 39; collective immunity & # 39; of the coronavirus

In other words, he knows the numbers.

Which brings me to a series of Reeves tweets earlier this week where he systematically destroyed the argument that everyone should get Covid-19 now so that we can build a collective immunity. (The geniuses behind that theory of the case are some of the same ones who push for young people to have coronavirus parties so that everyone there is exposed.)

1) "Let's talk about collective immunity. I've heard some people argue that the rapid spread of cases is a good thing, and that we need to achieve collective immunity in Mississippi and elsewhere to survive. I'm not a health care expert by any means, but I'm a math kid. And I have thoughts: "

2) "Experts say we need 70-80% of the population to get COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. Let's assume they are wrong (certainly possible, they have been before). Suppose you are being too" cautious and we really only need 40% infection for collective immunity. "

3) "In Mississippi, our population is 3 million. We have had 36,680 cases so far. We would need 1.2 MILLION infections to reach that hypothetical 40% threshold. (Remember, experts say it is double)."

4) "Over the past two weeks, our hospital system has begun to stress to the point of pain. We are seeing the first signs and effects that they are overwhelming. We had to suspend elective surgeries again."

5) "On our worst day of new cases, we had just over 1,000. Usually it has been between 700-900 during this aggressive time. To get to 40% of infections, we would need 3,187 new cases each day for a total year from today. We would need to triple our worst day, every day, for a year. "

6) "I am not one of these guys who immediately dismisses any ideas that challenge expert status quo discussion points. I am quite skeptical by nature. That is healthy. But collective immunity is nothing like a realistic short-term solution. or in the medium term. I wish it were. "

7) "Unless you're willing to go hospital-free after a car accident or heart attack, we need a different approach. Right now, despite the confusing messages at first, it seems that masks are the best option. They are a hell of a lot better than general closings. Please use one! "

Yes, all of that.

What Reeves is doing is what we all should be doing: rejecting wild theories of how the coronavirus is overblown or not so bad with cold hard facts.

The idea that we can all somehow develop herd immunity without dramatically overloading the hospital system is a fantasy. Even if you assume, as advocates of the idea of ​​collective immunity do, that many more of us have had coronaviruses (and don't even know it) than the evidence shows, you're still talking about a series of cases requiring hospitalizations that they would overwhelm the system in virtually every state.

Instead of looking for a magic bullet to overcome this pandemic, or, as President Donald Trump has done, declaring that the fight won when it obviously isn't, what we should do is exactly what Reeves recommends: wear a mask when you're in public! Because, unlike insane theories about herd immunity, the scientific community has concluded that masks help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday. "Cloth face liners are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally in a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities. "

Reeves is not the only Republican governor who uses logic, and data, to help limit recent waves of the virus. On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) announced a statewide mask mandate. "We are almost to the point where the ICUs in our hospital are overwhelmed," he said. "Friends, the numbers just don't lie."

Unfortunately, not all Republican governors are that reasonable. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R), who has balked at demanding the use of masks in his state, announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the country's first governor to do so. "He was quite surprised that he was the first governor to obtain it," Stitt said.

It shouldn't be.