Taylor Swift’s Viral Tweet About Donald Trump Got 1.8 million Likes

A tweet made by Taylor swift had been in highlights everywhere. The tweet is made to slam the US President Donald Trump who had tweeted a warning message against the protest at Minnesota. The protest had been made for the man who had been killed by cops. Trump had tweeted that protestors should be punished. In reply to his tweet, American singer Taylor Swift tweeted that “we will vote you in November ”. Taylor Swift is a very popular singer. She had not been so good in her political background but now she stands against injustice.

Which incident made Trump tweet?

On the counter to the death of George Floyd, African-American people protested against the police. Police fired Tear gas and to counter it Protestors threw rocks and also they sprayed graffiti on police cars. After looking at these violent measures used by the mob, Trump tweeted, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank You! ”. These tweets directly promote violence. It clearly means that he dispatches the military for shooting the American peoples standing for the protest. It’s an unlikely measure, revealed from the tweet.

Twitter also finds it for violating its policies and rules for promoting violence. It had placed a public interest notice. They want it to be accessible for public interest so that everyone must see such a shameful act.

What Taylor Swift tweeted that made it the most liked tweet?

To reply back to Trump’s Tweet Swift tweeted. The tweet has earned 1 million like within just 5 hours. On Friday, she made a counter tweet to Trump’s tweet, which was regarding the unrest in Minneapolis. Her way of writing is so good that her tweet became the most sensational tweet and earned almost 2 million likes. Swift became the most prominent voice for answering trump. She had warned Trump, saying that he had tried to suppress black people and promoting racism in his presidency. She also says that “we will vote for you in November”. That is clearly a challenge to his political career. These challenging tweets made by swift made her a hero and she got so much likes through tweets.

In the tweet, she wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,”. Swift had never been interested in the political world. During her teenage years, she started her career as a singer. There she refused to share any political view, as she was too young at that time. She also thought she was not that much educated for sharing any political ideas. But looking after these political injustices, she must have changed her mind.

What is the root of these conflicts?

George Floyd was killed by cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25th May 2020. He was to be arrested for a counterfeit identified by an employee, where George tried to use a$20 bill at the deli. After being identified, police tried some unjust way of handling the situation. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, had placed his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck and pressed it. He pressed it for almost 9 minutes. George kept on pleading that he could not breathe and finally he lost his consciousness after 2 minutes and 53. He would have survived if he would have been treated in a just manner. Floyd was handcuffed and was lying with his face on the road. Other police officers watched the scene and did nothing for it. Therefore they also participated in the crime. A video had been recorded by a smartphone of bystanders. The police claim that Floyd tried to escape and therefore they tried this measure. According to them, the previous scene had not been recorded in the clip. A part of the clip that had been seen by everyone, where Floyd is found saying, “please”, “Don’t kill me”, “I can’t breathe”.

All these acts had created the scene for political unrest and Taylor Swift is also holding her ground for justice for a common man.

Latest Taylor swift tweets

Thank you to the fans who voted, our excellent cast, @todrick , @drewkirsch and everyone who worked so hard on the You Need to Calm Down video. @vmas Video of the Year 🤯 I MEAN JUST WOW GUYS YOU DID THAT HUH 🙏🙏🎉

📷: @KevinMazur // @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/WjD6muE3nv — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 27, 2019

The City Of Lover concert is streaming on @Hulu + @DisneyPlus! And the live songs are available now 💕 https://t.co/KZNhsi9o3Y#TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/LTTkqliMWY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 18, 2020