Teddi Mellencamp Insults Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers

This week's episode of The real housewives of Beverly Hills it got interesting when Teddi Mellencamp insulted his co-star Denise Richards " husband, Aaron Phypers. Richards joined the cast of the show in 2019, after her long career as an actress and model. She and Phypers were married in 2017. Mellencamp is the daughter of famous singer John Mellencamp.

In an earlier episode of the series, Richards and Phypers invited the rest of the cast to their home for dinner. During the party, the other housewives began to speak aloud about threesomes where Richards' children could listen. Richards has three daughters, Sami Sheen, 16, Lola Sheen, 15, and Eloise Richards, 9. Sami and Lola are her children with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and she adopted Eloise as a single mother in 2011. Her Husband announced that he planned to adopt her in 2019.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais Talks About Her Child Oliver Saunders' Troubled Past

Richards and Phypers tiff with Mellencamp is detailed in US Weekly USA. During a barbecue at Kyle Richards' house, Denise Richards admitted that she did not want her children to be around her Real Housewives co-stars due to the incident in which they talked about threesomes in front of their daughters. Mellencamp was halfway to answer when Phypers interrupted her. "Everything we said, and it is very simple, our children are teenagers" he said to Mellencamp, continuing, "Just please know they are there and can hear it. Know your surroundings. That's it. So what's the problem here?" Phypers interrupted Mellencamp again as she tried to respond, accusing her of trying to make drama out of nowhere. In his confessional, Mellencamp called Phypers a hole **.

The discussion led to different opinions from the rest of The real housewives of Beverly Hills cast, and Richards and Phypers leaving the barbecue early. When they came out holding hands, Richards told Phypers not to say anything because they were in front of the camera; but you can hear Phypers saying: "Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your damn hand, stop." This became an even more inflammatory moment, as Mellencamp turned to Twitter to write, "When I called it a hole ** it wasn't very far."

Co-star Erika Jayne tweeted it disbelief at Pyphers' comment, It was retweeted by housewives Lisa Rinna, Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards. However, Garcelle Beauvais defended Denise when Kyle Richards accused her of embarrassing her mother. Richards denied that he embarrassed his mother in his confessional, fans will have to see how the drama unfolds next week in The true housewives of Beverly Hills.

Next: Sunset star Christine Quinn wants a role in RHOBH

The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Source: US Weekly USA

90-day fiancé: why David and Lana's relationship didn't break any Russian consent law