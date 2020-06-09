Terry Crews responds to criticism of "black supremacy" tweet: it's "important that we don't suffer from group thinking"

Terry Crews is responding to the negative social media backlash he received for the tweets he sent to people joining together to defeat "White supremacy without white people creates black supremacy."

"Equality is the truth. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together," Crews continued in his tweet on Sunday, which ignited the appeal that he did not shy away from.

"I wasn't saying that black supremacy exists, because it doesn't exist." went on to clarify Sunday in response to Tyler James Williams, who starred with Crews in "Everybody Hates Chris" and said he "knows" where Crews' heart is on the matter.

"I am saying that if blacks and whites don't continue to work together, bad attitudes and resentments can create dangerous self-righteousness. That's all," Crews said.

Now, the 51-year-old actor and presenter of "America’s Got Talent" outlined his position in two tweets on Monday and said his stance stems from his love for the black community.

"Keep in mind that everything I have said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, first for the black community, then for the world at large, hoping to see a better future for blacks," wrote Crews.

"I think it is important that we do not suffer from group thinking, and have our own minds, and are allowed to ask difficult questions among ourselves. I think this dialogue is important as we overcome this trauma together. I love you, "he said.

The teams shared their feelings about the death of George Floyd in police custody shortly after the incident on May 25, writing in an Instagram post that his heart was "broken."

"George Floyd could be me. It could easily, easily be that man on the floor with that police officer's knee around my neck. That could easily be me, "Crews wrote, before adding later:" (The) murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to discover what else I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as black man, to ensure that our community can not only survive but thrive in this new world. "