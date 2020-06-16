Tesla could soon open another factory in the United States

The Travis County, Texas government, which includes the city of Austin, meets behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss a factory incentive package for the electric car maker, according to the United Auto Workers union.

A county government spokesman would not discuss the weekly session's executive session agenda, although he said any package of tax exemptions and other incentives will need a public hearing before it is approved. Tesla ( TSLA ) He did not respond to questions about negotiations.

But in April, CEO Elon Musk said he expected to announce a new plant in the United States by the end of July, if not sooner. And when investors asked how many assembly plants he expected to operate in five years, he said, "several more than there are today."

Tesla will need more plants soon. Its main plant in Fremont, California has reached or even exceeded capacity, with many of the cars built under a permanent tent-like structure that was added as it sought to increase production of the Model 3, now its most expensive car. sold.

But as Model Y production begins to increase, as well as the Cybertruck pickup, which will go into production in 2021, it needs more capacity. With Americans moving away from sedans to buy SUVs, the Model Y will be a key vehicle for Tesla. Musk has said it should become the company's best seller, pointing to sales that could make it the best-selling SUV of any kind, gas or electric, in the US market.

In March, Musk said the new US plant would be somewhere in the center of the country to better serve the East Coast market.

Tesla also plans a semi-trailer and a Roadster. And he said he plans factories in "various parts of the world." So, the next plant in the US USA It probably won't be the last from the company.

The company also needs to diversify its production away from a single US plant. As was evident during his high-profile battle with public health officials in California that they wanted to keep the Fremont plant closed during the Covid-19 outbreak there.

Amid his opposition to orders to stay home and close in response to the pandemic, Musk said there are risks to the company due to its dependence on a single plant for all sales in the United States.

"The (Fremont plant) produces the vast majority of our cars. (The Alameda County house-to-house order) will cause great harm, not just to Tesla but to many companies," he said. "And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are plenty of small businesses that won't."

The location of the plants will likely depend on what kind of tax breaks and other offers Tesla can get. And history suggests that it will be a very lucrative package.

It has previously received great offers from local governments: The Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada got one of the richest offers ever offered to a company, valued at $ 1.25 billion. The UAW, which has unsuccessfully attempted to organize the plant in Fremont, promises to fight any incentive agreement for the next Tesla plant in the United States.

"If you look at the history, you have to ask yourself if this taxpayer money will result in the promised jobs," said Mitchell Smith, head of the UAW region that includes Texas. "It is important to slow down at a time when governments are struggling with the budgetary impact of Covid-19 and to make sure we have strong assurances to the community that these jobs will be good quality jobs, that there will be plant safety and that there is a guaranteed community benefit. "

But local governments were eagerly trying to land the Tesla plant even when unemployment was still near a 50-year low. At a time when unemployment is at the highest levels since the Great Depression, local governments will be much more eager to get a factory that promises thousands of well-paying jobs, regardless of the cost of tax breaks and other incentives.