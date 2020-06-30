The & # 39; cult mom & # 39; Lori Vallow beaten with new charges

The & # 39; cult mother & # 39; Lori Vallow was beaten on Monday with new charges stemming from the disappearance and death of her children, according to multiple reports.

Vallow, 46, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, according to Fox 11 Phoenix.

She is currently detained in an Idaho jail on charges of abandonment of former minors for the disappearance of JJ Vallow, a 7-year-old autistic boy and Tylee Ryan, 17, whose remains were found on her husband's property. Chad Daybell. Their bodies were found on June 9. Vallow's bail had been set at $ 1 million.

UNEARTHED REMAINS POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED AS THOSE OF THE CHILDREN OF & # 39; CULT MOM & # 39; LORI VALLOW

The charges come hours after Idaho police executed a search warrant at the home of Daybell, 51, a self-published author of Doomsday novels who was charged with disposing of their bodies on separate dates in September. , the month they were reported missing by relatives

Officers entered the house, the exterior buildings, on Monday and were seen in the backyard on camera, before leaving with brown paper bags, the East Idaho News reported. It was unclear if the search was related to Vallow's new charges.

Earlier this month, court documents detailed how Melani Gibb, a close friend of Vallow's, allegedly told investigators that the mother believed her missing children were "zombies."

Gibb allegedly told Rexburg Police Lt. Ron Ball that the term "refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left his body and that his body is now the host of another spirit."

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY & # 39; CULT MOM & # 39; LORI VALLOW BELIEVED THAT HER SONS WERE & # 39; ZOMBIES & # 39;

Ball said Gibb informed him that Daybell and Lori Vallow told him that they had a religious belief that they were part of the "Church of the Firstborn" and that their mission in that church was to lead the "144,000" mentioned in the Book of Revelation. .

"They also stated that their mission was to rid the world of" zombies, "" he said.

Vallow has been in the Madison County Jail since March on two counts of serious desertion and child support, as well as three misdemeanors. Daybell was charged with two serious crimes of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

He has pleaded not guilty.

