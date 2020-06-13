The Astros can't take down the Yankees in a mess of cheating and signal theft

One would think that, given their workplace in Texas, Astros players would know the difference between a smoking gun and a hand-sized water pistol.

Unfortunately, those of the defending American League champions who flocked to social media on Saturday, following an exciting story that tied the Yankees to stealing illegal signals, will soon learn that they dropped the gun.

Actually, if you have been reading The Post regularly, as you should, then the next big reveal will be smaller than a hidden doorbell.

Multiple sources in the industry told The Post that the letter Rob Manfred wrote to the Yankees in September 2017, the results of an investigation launched by the Red Sox "AppleWatchGate" scandal, documents a couple of transgressions related to the theft of signs that, given the era in which they occurred, constituted the equivalent of driving 60 mph in a 55 zone:

1. The Yankees improperly used a mobile phone in a season prior to 2017.

2. In 2015 and 2016, some Yankees players parked in their replay room in an attempt to steal signs from opponents, then relayed that information to runners at second base so they could try to tell the batter what was to come.

The commissioner included the former in his September 2017 announcement that he was penalizing the Red Sox (with a $ 200,000 fine) for illicitly using an AppleWatch to transmit slipped information. This was the same ad that drew a line in the sand for future transgressions that the Astros crossed with their trash-hitting system, resulting in the layoffs of their baseball operations president Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, as well as managers of the Red Sox and Mets Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán.

The latter was detailed by former Yankee Mark Teixeira to Joel Sherman of The Post in a column published on February 21.

In that column, MLB cleared the Yankees of any sanctions for these actions, offering in a statement: “After the 2017 season, we learned that several clubs believed that using video monitors in the clubhouse and in the video room to decipher Posters so that they could later be relayed to a runner at second base was not a violation of MLB rules, as long as the information was not communicated electronically to the shelter. As a result, we clarify the rules below to expressly prohibit such conduct. "

Fast forward so far. When it became known Friday that the Yankees were trying to keep Manfred's letter sealed after a US district judge. USA He ordered his release, it is understandable that people were excited. Including some of the Astros players who found their reputation damaged.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., and outfielder Josh Reddick teased the Yankees via social media, and who can blame them? Misery loves company. They will soon learn that their scandal remains the gold standard.

As for why the Yankees argued that the disclosure of Manfred's letter would cause "significant reputational damage," that's solid real-world wording given that all of their peccadilloes are already public. However, they fought because they sought to avoid the storm of accusations and speculation they faced on Saturday. Also, the Yankees believe there is simply no justification for the letter's release. This is a dead case that did not involve them.

It looks like the Yankees, who plan to file an emergency appeal, are going to lose this battle, though the judge will allow them to draft some names. When the letter is revealed on Friday, as is the current plan, some finger-shaking moralists, particularly those based in the Lone Star State, will likely try to capitalize on it. To try to minimize what the Astros did.

It will not hold. History will not recognize the comparison. Whatever reputation injury comes along the Yankees' path, it will feel like a paper cut in what hit Minute Maid Park.