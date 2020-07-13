The Atlanta Braves will keep their name, watch the famous celebration & # 39; tomahawk chop & # 39;

The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday that the team will not change its name, but rather review the tomahawk, a well-known sports celebration, according to a report.

In an email to season ticket holders Sunday, the team said it would not follow the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians when considering a name change. The team informed their fans that the Braves will remain the Braves amid recently renewed questions about whether the nickname was offensive to the Native American community.

"The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community. As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change," the team said in an email posted to Twitter by Paul Lukas of the Uni Watch blog, according to ESPN.

The Braves said they have had a supportive relationship with the Native American community for many years.

"Last fall, we nurtured this relationship and committed to meeting and listening to tribal and indigenous leaders in many areas, including the Eastern Band of the Cherokees (EBCI) in North Carolina," the email continued. "As a result, we formed a cultural working relationship with EBCI and also formed a Native American Task Force with a diverse collection of other tribal leaders to collaborate on issues related to culture, education, outreach, and recognition in base course. "

Due to those conversations, the team said that changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

"We have great respect and reverence for our name, and the American Indian communities that have maintained significant relationships with us also do so. We will always be the Atlanta Braves," according to the email.

The team's tomahawk is being reviewed. The gesture was popularized by Deion Sanders when he joined the team in the 1990s after playing for the Florida State Seminoles. The team said the cut "continues to inspire our players on the field," but management is still investigating the gesture.

"When it comes to the fan experience, including chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working with the advisory group," the email said. "With that in mind, we continue to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni, to make sure we make an informed decision about this part of our fan experience."

Both the Redskins and Indians have reportedly considered changing their names, and the DC-based NFL team is expected to withdraw the nickname for a long time, according to a report by Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

Meanwhile, the Indians tweeted on July 3 that they are "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path to follow regarding our team name."