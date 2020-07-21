The best backyard games for social distancing this summer

It is possible to have fun and stay safe.

No one wants to spend the summer indoors. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving many summer plans for uncertain reasons, families may wonder what exactly they can do. While traveling may be out of the question for many, there is still plenty of fun out front and in the backyard.

Parents can still socialize their children during the warmer months, but they must take social distancing into account.

A good way to ensure that people practice social distance is to give everyone a pool noodle, reports Parents.com. These toys are long enough to ensure that no one gets too close, but they are also soft enough that they can be used in a variety of games without anyone getting hurt.

For example, kids can play tag, using pool noodles to tag each other.

Other games that can be played without getting too close are the types of call and answer games, like Simon Says. In fact, according to Parents.com, Simon Says helps children learn to self-regulate, which can increase their chances of success in school.

Of course, games like bocce ball and cornhole could be more fun for older kids (or teens and young adults who stay with their parents), Today reports. Due to their turn-based nature, these games are easily adapted to situations where social distancing is recommended.

Certain field games can also be played safely. Parents.com recommends games like kickball, provided it is played on a large enough field. Also, instead of having players tag each other, they can also use pool noodles here.