The best electric toothbrushes for whiter teeth and a healthier mouth 2020

According to the American Dental Association, a manual toothbrush can clean your teeth and remove plaque as well as those that work with electricity. But with electric toothbrushes, you can improve it a little by hitting corners and cracks that are harder to reach, cleaning more easily and brushing for longer.

So how to choose the best electric toothbrush? Well, the right toothbrush depends in part on your personal preference. Do you have sensitive teeth or sensitive gums? Are you looking for a two minute timer? (Dentists recommend brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day with a soft toothbrush.) Do you want to focus on plaque control, oral hygiene or teeth whitening?

You will also want to consider your budget. Would you rather spend a little more on a powerful model Does that give you extra work or do you stick to something simple and classic?

We understand, the choice can be overwhelming. Before you start buying the best electric toothbrush, check this guide with our reviews of electric toothbrushes. Our comparison of electric brushes guides you through nine high-end products to clean your teeth, gingivitis, teeth whitening and more. But, regardless of the brush you choose, don’t forget to floss!

How to choose the best electric toothbrush

When looking for the best electric toothbrush, you should consider some factors.

Cost: First things first: what is your budget? At the lower end, you can get a cheap electric toothbrush for $ 20 to $ 50, but the disadvantages are that they will not have certain features such as a lithium-ion battery, a dental floss or a sensor.

Many people will not want to spend more than $ 40 or so on a toothbrush, but if you have extra money to spend, it may be worth investing in a higher priced toothbrush in the range of $ 100 to $ 200 with more features. in the long term, especially if it helps you have less tooth decay and visits to the dentist.

Capacities: What do you need the toothbrush for? You may only need a way to clean a little deeper than you can with a manual toothbrush.

If you need help brushing the two minutes recommended by the Dentist in Massapequa, it is a good idea to select one with a built-in smart timer. If you want to easily follow your oral hygiene habits, look for a toothbrush with Bluetooth with an application.

If you have sensitive teeth or sensitive gums, consider looking at the types of brush heads you can get for your electric toothbrush. Some models, such as Oral-B or Sonicare, offer many different types of brush heads for different needs, such as whitening brush heads, gum care and cleaning around braces.

Convenience: Are you going to remember to replace the brush heads when it’s time? If not, an electric subscription toothbrush may be right for you. Don’t forget to investigate how long a toothbrush retains its charge because the last thing you want is for your toothbrush to be dead when you grab it from the loading dock and are trying to get ready for bed.

Read more: Y-Brush at CES is a toothbrush that cleans your teeth in 10 seconds

Philips Simple, durable and relatively inexpensive, this toothbrush effectively cleans the plate without an overload of features that you can never use. It is equipped with a timer, pacemaker and an alert system that reminds you when it’s time to change your head. Your brush will also press gently to tell you when you are brushing too hard. For its modest price, the Philips brush offers many features for a really good daily cleaning. It is available on Amazon, the Philips website, most Target stores, Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Walgreens.

Angela Lang / CNET Known as one of the best inventions of 2016 by Time when it debuted, the Quip electric toothbrush is compact and runs on a single AAA battery (which means there is no charging dock that takes up counter space). Quip brushes are thin, elegant and convenient: Quip sends you a replacement head and a battery by mail every three months, so you don’t have to remember to pick them up at a store. Quip’s elegant design makes it easy to pack in a handbag or even a small bag so you can easily brush wherever you are. Priced at $ 25 to $ 40 (depending on the model; the $ 25 model is an electric toothbrush for your child’s teeth). The electric toothbrush for children and the regular model are available on the Quip website and in most Target stores.

Read more: Perfect skin, sinus relief and a toothbrush similar to Roomba: 5 wellness devices you’ll want in 2020

Shyn There are a handful of electric toothbrush subscriptions available these days, but Shyn (pronounced “glitter”) could beat them all just by the plethora of options. With Shyn, you can fully customize your subscription with different brush heads, including whitening, gum or anti-plaque care, as well as accessories such as floss selections, whitening strips and toothpaste. You can set your refills to be delivered every two or three months, but if you want to try only the brush first, you can get it for only $ 50.

Philips This DiamondClean toothbrush is a version with more features than the 4100 described above. You get three modes and three intensity settings that promise a whiter smile in just one week. The DiamondClean brush head works to remove surface stains with special bristles, and the QuadPacer lets you know when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth. It is available on Amazon, the Philips website and in most Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Walgreens stores.

Oral B The standard brush head that comes with this Oral-B Vitality brush has a double cleaning action that promises superior removal of dental plaque. The upper brush rotates and the lower brush swings from side to side. If double cleaning is not your jam, you can opt for a different Oral-B head. This brush is compatible with Oral-B Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho and Power Tip heads. It is available at Walmart and in most convenience stores and department stores.

Water intake A bargain compared to the purchase of an electric brush and a Waterpik separately, this two in one includes five tips of water wire, two Triple Sonic brush heads, 10 pressure settings, three brush modes and a two timer minutes with quadrant stimulation. Water flossers reach hard-to-clean places with ease, making them ideal for people who floss and people with braces. It is available on the Waterpik website and at Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl & # 39; s and Walmart.

Fairywill Clean, bleach, polish, rinse: Fairywill electric toothbrushes have all the ways you need to get that super clean feel from the dentist. Use the cleaning mode for daily brushing, the massage mode for gum care, the sensitive mode for sensitive teaching and toothache, and the whitening mode for, well, you know. Polish mode offers a quick way to get some extra shine while working on your oral hygiene. It is available on the Fairywill website and on Amazon.

Sonicare You will pay a premium for this smart electric toothbrush, but it may be worth it if you really want or need to follow your dental hygiene habits. FlexCare Platinum sends real-time brushing data to the Sonicare application, where you will find a 3D map of your mouth along with personalized advice and comments. It has two modes: deep cleaning and cleaning, and aims to eliminate stains and improve gum health in two weeks. It is available on Amazon, Walgreens, Target and Walmart.

Oral-B through Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews, the simple Oral-B rechargeable electric toothbrushes are perfect for making the initial switch to an electric model and really starting to get into those corners. The Pro 1000 offers only one mode, daily cleaning, but is economical and compatible with a large number of replacement heads. Its simplicity can help buyers for the first time avoid buying doubts. And according to Oral-B, this brush has pressure sensors and dramatically removes up to 300 percent more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush. Priced at $ 50 and more, it is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Forea Sounds too good to be true, but this brush lasts a whole year on a single charge. Oh, and the brush head only needs replacement every six months. In contrast to the rotating bristle brush that has become the standard, the Issa 2 uses a silicone brush that combines the bright color of its handle with pulse technology that Foreo claims is 35 times cleaner than bristle brushes regular. Priced at $ 169, the toothbrush comes with a USB charging cable and a travel bag. It is available on the Foreo, Amazon and Sephora website.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.