The best gas grills for 2020

If you are thinking of buying a new grill for the first time or as a replacement for a worn out grill that installs in your outdoor kitchen space, you will find that there are many different styles to consider that will enhance your kitchen set, including charcoal grills, kamado grills, pellet grills, gas grills (fueled by propane or natural gas), and portable models. An abundance of options can make choosing the best grill We feel overwhelming, but we are here to help.

Gas grills are a great place to start with the new grills and they are also a great upgrade. An outdoor gas grill is easy to use, easy to control, and spacious enough to feed the entire family. We put six of the best selling grills you can buy now through your steps at CNET Smart Home to help you find the best gas grill for you. After cooking 12 rib ribs, 18 whole chickens, and 96 burgers, this is how it all worked out.

Note: Our originally published list included the 4-burner DynaGlo burner (DGE486GSP-D) and Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-burner (DGB390SNP-D) among our top picks. These models are now discontinued, and we have updated our recommendations accordingly.

Chris Monroe / CNET If burgers are the mainstay of your cookouts and backyard barbecues, this Weber grill is a great choice. In fact, it is a great option for cooking everywhere. Weber's 10-year warranty applies to all of your grill parts, so you'll be ready for years to come, even with heavy use (like, if you don't let the weekend go by without the opportunity to grill some burgers). Its consistent performance in our tests delivered burgers with good charcoal and a slightly pink center. The Spirit II E-210 is also one of Weber's iGrill-compatible models, an additional line of accessories that includes Bluetooth temperature probes that you can monitor through a companion app. If you're preparing dishes that take more time on the grill, the iGrill system will help you keep an eye on things from a distance. At $ 379, this grill is in the middle of the accessibility spectrum. The downsides are that you won't get a side burner or cabinet to hide your propane tank, although there is a rack for hanging it with a sliding gauge mechanism. Still, I was satisfied with the scorching and even cooking of this Weber model, and I would recommend it to anyone dreaming of the perfect Saturday spent on the grill.

Chris Monroe / CNET The name says it all. This $ 700 grill is a good option if you are looking for high capacity and it feels like working in a professional outdoor kitchen. Equipped with four burners, two separate burners, and a side burner, this grill will easily conquer the kitchen for the larger crowds. The Char-Broil Commercial Double Header does an excellent job of preventing breakouts, no matter how greasy your meat is. And a low, slow approach to cooking is needed, which means you can relax in a lawn chair without worrying about whether your meat will burn. However, it is expensive. You may be lucky with the summer sales, but be prepared to spend a lot on a large grill that will serve burgers by the dozens. Read our Char-Broil Commercial Double Header review.

Chris Monroe / CNET Weber's largest Spirit II model includes three burners. It also comes with a propane tank scale and six hooks for easy tool organization. It works well and offers you the option of an iGrill accessory, a $ 100 Bluetooth temperature probe that connects to your Weber mobile app to monitor the temperature of your food. Priced higher than $ 479, the Spirit II E-310 looks great, offers intelligence, and is a good size for most people. If the tank scale and iGrill 3 accessory are important to you, the Spirit II could be worth your money.

Other grills we've tried



CNET Smart Home editors have been cooking and serving grill data for a few years. In addition to the previous models, here are the other gas grills we've tested. These include some models that are not currently available.

Char-Broil Signature Series 4 Burner: This well built and practical Char-Broil model was in the middle of the road in our tests and is priced high at $ 600 (although we saw it for $ 500 at Academy Sports). It comes with plenty of cooking space, a side burner, and cabinet doors. If you're a fan of Char-Broil grills, this model is a safe bet, but there are better grills from other brands for your money.

KitchenAid 720-0891C – KitchenAid style and color options are impressive, but the performance of this two-burner grill was disappointing in all three tests. If you are looking for a two burner grill, the Weber Spirit II E-210 is a better choice.

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner (DGE486GSP-D) (no longer available) – This model performed well in our rib taste tests, consistently outperforming the Weber, Char-Broil and KitchenAid models. In addition to 40,000 BTUs on the main burners, there is also a 12,000 BTU side burner, perfect for heating sauces or side dishes.

Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-Burner (DGB390SNP-D) (no longer available): Dyna-Glo proved once again when it came to slow, low cook. The three-burner Smart Space Living was the winner of our rib taste tests every time. The chicken in this Dyna-Glo model was average in cook time, but was worth it for the crispy skin and tender meat.

Broil King Baron S520 (no longer available): The Baron S520 tended to heat up in our tests, and we found ourselves burning food too often while cooking. You won't get extras like side burners or temperature probes either, and it looks like it's not available on the Broil King website.

(no longer available): The Baron S520 tended to heat up in our tests, and we found ourselves burning food too often while cooking. You won't get extras like side burners or temperature probes either, and it looks like it's not available on the Broil King website. Royal Gourmet (GG3201) (no longer available): We liked the grill for its $ 200 value balance and decent performance. Other Royal Gourmet models are worth considering if you're on a budget.

Char-Broil Performance XL (no longer available): The $ 299 Performance XL was our top pick last year due to its excellent performance and reasonable price, but this five-burner model (# 463243518) is no longer available on the Char- website. Broil or Lowe's, although the folks at Char-Broil tell me that there is an almost identical model that replaces it.

How we test

To determine the best gas grill and get an idea of ​​how these grills work in a variety of cooking scenarios, we conducted three tests. Based on different meats, methods and heat settings, these tests show us how efficiently and evenly a grill is cooked (or not).

Ribs

Our first test is the ribs. It is an anecdotal round, so there is no connected thermometer set or software that captures specific data. We preheat each grill at high temperature for 10 minutes before lowering it to low indirect heat. Depending on the size of the grill, that means turning off one or two burners completely.

We removed the outer membrane on a St. Louis-style short rib grid and seasoned it with a universal massage that we used for ribs and chicken. The ribs are then placed on a piece of foil and grilled for three hours with the lid closed all the time.

Chris Monroe / CNET



Rib enthusiasts may disagree with this relatively short, smokeless cooking method, but it does allow us to see how well a propane grill can simmer and simmer. Even with the possibly slim three-hour cook time, the ribs at the end of this test can be tender and juicy.

A blind taste test by five selfless and dedicated coworkers (definitely not just for free food) results in a ranked grill list with the lowest score declared the winner. We repeat this test twice, you know, for science.

Chicken

To test the grill with a mid-range cook time and medium heat settings, we roast a whole chicken. We preheat the grill to high temperature for 10 minutes, then lower the heat to medium and turn off the burners to create an indirect heat environment.

Once we have cut and seasoned the bird, we place it in a roasting pan and insert a temperature probe into each chicken breast, for a total of two probes per chicken (this is an important step, even if the grill has one on a thermometer , because undercooked chicken is not good for anyone). To keep our results as fair as possible, all chickens are as close to 5.5 pounds as possible.

Chris Monroe / CNET



Those temperature probes are connected to a data logger and a laptop with a software program that records the internal temperature of each chicken breast every two seconds. Each chicken is cooked until the temperature in both breasts reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, food safe.

Grilled chicken should have crispy skin and fully cooked but not dry meat. This test is done in three rounds, giving us a solid average cook time for each grill.

burgers

Burgers are our final test for our grill reviews. We measure 5.3 ounces of 80/20 ground beef and press them into uniform patties. Those patties go to a grill basket and we insert a temperature probe into the center of each patty at a 45-degree angle.

With the grill preheated for 10 minutes at high temperature, the basket goes on the grill. After six minutes of cooking, we turn the basket over and check the internal temperature. Once the last burger in the basket reaches 145 degrees, the batch is finished. A good burger in this test is one that has a nice exterior and a slightly pink center.

Brian Bennett / CNET



Burger tests pinpoint any hot spots on the grill's cooking surface if one burger reaches 145 before the rest in each round.

A norm in our tests was an average difference of 15 or 20 degrees on the fastest and slowest empanadas in a batch. The red flags are raised when we start to see differences in the 30-40 degree range. In this group of grills, only the Royal Gourmet gave us a real problem on all grills.

A closer look at the specifications

Comparing these gas grills is not just apples to apples. With different grill sizes, cooking grates, and BTU levels, a difference in performance is expected on each individual outdoor gas grill. Still, there are a few observations to make.

One thing our test data highlights is how quickly a grill can cook in its own medium or high settings. That does not mean that each grill is set to the same preheated temperature. It simply means that we turned the knobs to what each grill indicated was medium heat.

The table below compares the average cook time of each chicken and burger grill in three identical tests.

Average cooking times Char-Broil Commercial Double Header Char-Broil Signature Series 4 burners Dyna-Glo DGB390SNP-D Dyna-Glo DGE486GSP-D KitchenAid 720-0891C Royal Gourmet GG3201 Weber Spirit II E-210 Weber Spirit II E-310 Chicken 94 min. 75 min. 86 min. 113 min. 103 min. 73 min. 117 min. 80 min. burgers 14 min., 2 sec. 14 min., 54 sec. 12 min. 14 min., 45 sec. 15 min., 4 sec. 9 min., 35 sec. 13 min., 26 sec. 15 min., 44 sec.

If speed is not your deciding factor, fear not. There are other features you can compare to choose the grill that's right for you.

What exactly is that? It depends on your cooking style. If you cook frequently for large groups, you will need a grill with a large primary cooking surface, a grate for heating and a side burner. Some of you may also have strong feelings about cooking grates – you need stainless steel, cast iron grates, porcelain coated grates, or even porcelain coated cast iron. Look carefully at each description to make sure you get what you're looking for. If you only plan to use your grill to flip some burgers occasionally, go for a smaller or less expensive model. And of course, if you are looking for a portable grill or an indoor grill, these will not be suitable for you.

Looking for a small propane grill with a compact cooking area that does the job? KitchenAid's size and bold color options make it a solid, stylish option that also cooks food well. If you want that side burner and plenty of power, the Char-Broil Commercial Double Header offers great power and a stylish stainless steel look. Otherwise, I'll point you back to my best pick this year: the Weber Spirit II E-210.

Once you've chosen the best grill for you, don't forget the accessories. You'll want to look at the grill covers and pick up grilling tools like a grill brush, a thermometer to check for safe food temperatures, and drip pan liners.

Take a look at this chart to compare size, power, warranty, and more.

Gas grills compared Char-Broil Commercial Double Header Char-Broil Signature Series 4 burners Dyna-Glo DGB390SNP-D Dyna-Glo DGE486GSP-D KitchenAid 720-0891C Royal Gourmet GG3201 Weber Spirit II E-210 Weber Spirit II E-310 Price $ 749 $ 600 $ 329 $ 449 $ 279 $ 200 $ 349 $ 449 Dimensions (HxWxD) inches 47.8×66.3×23.5 46.2×55.2×27.5 45.7×49.6×23.0 47.0×51.2×24.6 44.69×48.03×21.46 44.9×48.8×22.4 44.5×48.0x27.0 44.5×52.0x27.0 Weight pounds.) 215 143 77.8 101.5 72 89.3 103 114 BTU main burners 36,000 30,000 36,000 40,000 26,000 36,000 26,500 30,000 Side burner yes yes No yes No yes No No Warranty Burner: 10 years Firebox: 3 years Other: 1 year Burner: 10 years Firebox: 3 years Other: 1 year Burners: 5 years Others: 1 year Burners: 5 years Others: 1 year Burner: 10 years Firebox: 3 years Other: 1 year 1 year 10 years 10 years Primary cooking space (square inches) 650 530 507 486 332 413 360 424



Originally published last year. Updated with new links and to confirm that the elections are still good for 2020.