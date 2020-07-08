The Chicago Blackhawks will not change their nickname because it honors the life of a real Native American.

The Chicago Blackhawks maintain that their nickname actually honors a real-life Native American, and the team has no plans to make any changes to its name and logo.

"The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolize an important and historic person, the Black Hawk of Illinois Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public," the team said. it's a statement.

"We celebrate the Black Hawk legacy by offering reverent examples of the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native Americans, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team's popularity grew in the last decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations. "

The Chicago Blackhawks first joined the NHL in 1926, and were named after their team from owner Frederic McLaughlin, who was a commander during World War II serving under the 86th Infantry Division. It was nicknamed "Blackhawk Division" by Chief Black Hawk, according to the team's website.