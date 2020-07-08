The Chicago Blackhawks will not change their nickname because it honors the life of a real Native American.

The Chicago Blackhawks maintain that their nickname actually honors a real-life Native American, and the team has no plans to make any changes to its name and logo.
"The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolize an important and historic person, the Black Hawk of Illinois Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public," the team said. it's a statement.
"We celebrate the Black Hawk legacy by offering reverent examples of the culture, traditions, and contributions of Native Americans, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team's popularity grew in the last decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations. "
The team logo, virtually unchanged from 1959-60, is a large Native American head with a feather headdress and face paint.
"We recognize that there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we congratulate other teams on their willingness to strike up that conversation," the team said. "In the future, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand Black Hawk awareness and the important contributions of all Native American peoples."
The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation had previously partnered with the Chicago American Indian Center (AIC) to educate the public about American Indians, but the AIC terminated that agreement in 2019, citing the perpetuation of "harmful stereotypes."