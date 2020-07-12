The City Council rejects de Blasio's violence prevention plan

Mayor de Blasio said community leaders would walk "with police officers" through violent spots in the city this weekend, but a day later, City Hall was backing down on the strange plan.

Community leaders would go on violence prevention walks, including on a Saturday night in Harlem, but New York police would not be patrolling alongside civilians, a mayor spokesman said.

“They are not literally joining the patrols. I don't understand how to clarify this for you, "said spokesman Avery Cohen.

The mayor had said Friday that residents "would see a combination of things," including "community leaders, community organizations that walk with police officers, showing common cause."

The idea did not sit well with the police on the street.

"We are the police," an officer told The Post in Harlem on Saturday morning. "U.S patrolling We have a lot of things to take care of here. ”

About 60 people prayed and made speeches during the Saturday Night "Occupy the Corner" event at West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

"People are risking their lives to protect the people with whom they live and who they love," said Mayor de Blasio