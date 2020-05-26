The creator of John Wick is working on two adaptations of video game television shows

The creator of John wick He says he is adapting two video games to television shows. Episodic adaptations on television screens are not a new idea, as some enthusiasts put together lists made up of video games that they think should be adapted to animated television. The opposite occurs more frequently, with many television shows and movies that have been adapted to video games.

the John wick The film franchise, of course, is famous for its action-packed scenes featuring Keanu Reeves and its heavily melee combat and heavily choreographed shootings. With a fourth film in the works, fans will be able to continue the epic and bloody saga as they anticipate Reeves' appearance in the next Cyberpunk 2077.

in a ComicBook.com interview Derek Kolstad the creator of John wickHe says he is adapting two video games to television shows. Kolstad said he is working on television releases for My friend Pedro and Bendy and the ink Machine, two recent indies who made waves among players and critics for their smooth executions and unique style senses. Kolstad went on to explain that he is still a child at heart and loves what he does, sharing: "If I can emulate and replicate any success I've had with John Wick elsewhere, I'm going to be that 11-year-old boy who sneaked (sic) into an R-rated movie, laughing. "





My friend Pedro is a shooting game where players take orders from a talking banana, kill enemies, and progress through thematic levels in a side-scrolling format. The game is based on the browser game. MFP: My friend Pedro, which was released by Adult Swim Games in 2014. Bendy and the ink MachineMeanwhile, it is a survival horror game played from a first person perspective. It features puzzle solving, exploration and combat, assigning players the task of navigating through the twisted Joey Drew Studios. The game was developed and published by Kindly Beast, also known as Joey Drew Studios Inc.

John wick It is one of the most celebrated action movie franchises in recent memory. If Kolstad lives up to the reputation he has gained for his success with those films, his foray into adapting video games for television audiences would do well to incorporate the intense action and choreography that he and his peers John wick co-creators have been pioneers. Taking cues from other places, My friend Pedro, would do well to emulate the Syfy network Happy!, whose protagonist also listens to an entity that no one else can see or hear.

Source: ComicBook.com





