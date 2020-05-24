The directors of John Wick were ordered not to kill the dog, but they did it anyway.

Two things everyone knows about John Wick. He is the killer you call when you want to eliminate other master killers, and hurting his dog is like signing your own death warrant. The entire character-centric franchise started because the villain in the first movie killed Wick's dog. But as film writer Derek Kolstad revealed in a recent interview, that particular plot point was almost entirely cut off by a nervous study.

"I think they wanted to get it right, so there were elements where [the study said]: 'Let's kill the dog. Let's focus on it as a killer who just retired.' That kind of things."

RELATED: Welcome To The Continental: This Is What's Happening With The TV Show John Wick

The murder of Wick's dog had always been part of the script, but over time it became such an important moment that the studio feared that the scene would not go over well with the public. But for the film's creators, the death of the dog was an essential aspect of Wick's personal journey through the course of the film.

"Without that dog connection and without that underlying soul and that character's heartbeat, and also the lightness that it brings to the character and the lightness that humor brings, it was key. At certain points, Chad and Dave, they fought for it They understood it and they were right. They continued to fight for the way they see certain stories unfolding elsewhere. They have done quite well with that. They are talented cats, man. "

Despite the insistence of the film's directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, the studio executives remained concerned about the scene until the time of the film's first showing of the finished film before an audience. Seeing the crowd's reaction to the scene confirmed that the creators had made the right decision to keep the dog's angle on the narrative.

There was this back and forth from all different angles up to that first projection. We were looking at the audience. As soon as the dog died, and seeing his reaction and then seeing the siege at home, we thought, yes, we were right. "

"But a lot of times, you go into these movies, after so much behind-the-scenes work, and people take it differently. You have to deal with it. But this was one of those rare situations where we fought our gut and it turned out to be Right ".

Wick's relationship with his dog and his wife are the few cases in which the killer master shows aspects of his character other than anger and revenge. They serve to base what would otherwise be an unstoppable killing machine on the finest emotions of love and repentance, making the public take root when they exact their revenge against the entire criminal underworld. Fans can watch Wick continue his mission with the next John wick movie, the script of which is currently being written. This comes from ComicBook.com.

Topics: John Wick