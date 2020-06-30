The economy is crumbling, but Wall Street had its best quarter in decades.

the Dow ( INDU ) recorded its best quarter since the first three months of 1987 with a jump of 17.8%, while the S&P 500 ( SPX ) recorded its best quarterly profit since the last three months of 1998, rising 19.9%.

Heavy technology Nasdaq compound ( COMP ) It was slightly delayed, with its best performance since the fourth quarter of 1999, with an increase of 30.6%.

All three indices are also green on Tuesday, the last trading day of June and the second quarter.

It has been an extremely turbulent quarter for the stock market.