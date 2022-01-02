Marvel’s Eternals is an action-adventure movie. The Eternals is a group of immortal individuals living on earth for thousands from thousands of years. Apparently, this is Marvel Studios’ first foray into superheroes without any connections to their cinematic universe past or present. Was there potential for Eternals to be a blockbuster hit? Is it worth seeing Eternals in theaters? Let’s take a moment and explore these questions…

What is Eternals Marvel movie about

Eternals are immortal beings living on earth for a very long time. They were sent from their home planet of Olympia on the Domo by the Prime Celestial, Arishem the Judge. Eternals are Marvel’s latest superhero adventure. The film follows the story of Ikaris, a heroic Eternian with powers to control cosmic energy. He leads his people into battle against the Deviants who were banished by the Celestials for their evil ways and desire to conquer worlds. Circumstances were created that made these Eternals once again protect Earth from its ancient enemy Deviants. Marvel has created another superhero adventure with their upcoming movie, Eternals. This time around, the characters are fighting against forces of nature, good and evil to save humanity from destruction. This primal battle sets up Eternals as something very different from other Marvel movies.

When did Eternal release?

Eternals is a Marvel Studios production, distributed worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film was released on November 5, 2021.

Who is behind Eternal?

Eternals marvel movie Eternals was directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The Eternals cast includes: Angelina Jolie as Thena (leader of the Eternians), Salma Hayek as Ajak (the oldest Eternal), Richard Madden playing Ikaris (a hero who can manipulate cosmic energy), Brian Tyree Henry plays Phaistos (he has power over technology such as creating robots with his mind). Kumail Nanjiani joins this list playing Kingo. Gemma Chan has played Sersi.

What is the cast saying about Eternal?

Angelina Jolie said Eternals feels like a deep and powerful mythological story that is a metaphor for our times. She also mentioned similarities between her character Thena and Captain America (Chris Evans). “She has similar qualities in terms of discipline,” she said about them both being arm-wrestling champs! Director, Chloé Zhao said, “The Eternals are a really fascinating and powerful group of characters because they’re not just superheroes. They’re actually gods.” Henry said, “Phaistos is somebody who has been around for a very long time and he’s seen everything. He doesn’t get angry very easily anymore, but when he does, watch out!” Nanjiani added: “Kingo is an outsider who comes into this world and sort of has to learn how to navigate it. He’s curious about humans and he wants to learn as much from them as he can.”

Ewing added: The Eternals are not mutants, because there aren’t any humans in this reality that existed during their time period. They’re people from an evolutionary offshoot race called Eternals and they’ve been around for millions of years. In our story we will probably stick with one particular tribe or clan from Earth rather than trying to encompass everything within all Eternals history.” The Eternals marvel title almost reflects how complicated these Eternals are. Ewing said that The Eternals title reflects “the fact there’s a very classic feel to the Eternals themselves.” Richard Madden who plays Ikaris in Eternals says the film’s characters are fighting against forces of nature, good and evil to save humanity from destruction. This primal battle sets up Eternals as something very different from other Marvel movies. “It’s about exploring the human condition and what it means to be immortal,” Madden said. “It’s also about family and all the different kinds of love that you can have in your life.”