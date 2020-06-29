The father of a teenager killed by an illegal immigrant says BLM ignored his case: & # 39; I am black, where is our help? & # 39;

The father of a black teenager killed by an illegal immigrant in 2008 told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday that because his son's case was not a matter of police brutality, he received no support from the Black Lives Matter Movement and was seen forced to cry over the "margins" of African American leaders.

"It appears that Black Lives Matter only targets black people who were killed by the police," said Jamiel Shaw. "You know, my son was killed in 2008, and I contacted anyone who wanted to listen, especially blacks, because I thought for sure that he would have a lot of support in the black community."

"But, because of the illegal aliens and the way they get all the support in California, nobody would get on board because they didn't want to have to, you know, justify the illegal aliens part. So they just left me alone."

Jamiel Shaw Jr., 17, was shot in March 2008 by illegal alien and gang member Pedro Espinoza, who confused the high school soccer player as a member of a rival gang. A jury later convicted Espinoza and sentenced him to death.

After asking various groups and community leaders for help and being repeatedly rejected, Shaw's father began speaking personally against California's immigration policies, which he blamed for the death of his son.

"All black people should matter," Shaw said, citing a double standard among the movement leading national protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

He said that a death by the police should not be "a kind of death lottery, like" yes, I won. I was killed by the police, so we got some of that out. "Everyone else just screw up and have to sit on the sidelines and pretend that, you know, they're getting over it."

Also on Sunday, a former Black Lives Matter Greater New York president told Fox News that both sides were to blame for crimes against black people. "Blacks don't trust politicians," said Hank Newsome. "They don't trust the Democrats. They don't trust the Republicans."

Shaw characterized the Black Lives Matter approach as: "If the police kill you, that's fine. We can shoot down and burn buildings, but if you are killed by an illegal alien, you have to be quiet."

He also said the movement has alienated "everyone who has been killed, not by the police, and it is not fair to our loved ones."

"It is not fair when I watch television. The only reason they care is that the police kill them, and then they destroy the city, burn everything, loot everything and nobody goes to jail." argument. "I'm like, 'man, this is unfair, you know? I'm black, where's our help?'