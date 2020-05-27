The FDA approves the use of Phexxi as an on-demand contraceptive







The Food and Drug Administration has approved Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) to prevent pregnancy in women with reproductive potential.

Evofem Biosciences hopes to launch Phexxi, the first on-demand, non-hormonal vaginal pH regulating contraceptive, designed to keep vaginal pH within the 3.5-4.5 range, in September 2020 in conjunction with Phexxi Concierge Experience, a comprehensive patient telemedicine service and healthcare providers. system, according to the company's press release. The service is designed to provide physicians with educational support upon request, and to accelerate and simplify women's access to Phexxi.

In an open multicenter trial, women ages 18 to 35 with regular menstrual cycles administered a 5-gram dose of Phexxi vaginal gel intravaginally up to 1 hour before intercourse; they did it for up to seven cycles. There were 101 pregnancies in 1,183 subjects during 4,769 cycles. The cumulative 7-cycle pregnancy rate was 14% (95% confidence interval: 10.0%, 17.5%).

The most common adverse events associated with Phexxi were vulvovaginal burning sensation, vulvovaginal itching, vulvovaginal fungal infection, urinary tract infection, bacterial vaginosis, vaginal discharge, dysuria, and vulvovaginal pain.

