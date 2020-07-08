The former New York police commissioner warns of the "very bleak" future for New York, de Blasio says "gutted the police department"

Former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly warned "Hannity" on Tuesday that the Big Apple could return to the old days of the 1970s and 1980s if the rise in crime and political attacks on the police they are not reversed soon.

"New York was the safest great city in the United States for several decades, a great job done by many people," said Kelly, who served as commissioner of mayors David Dinkins and Michael Bloomberg, to host Sean Hannity. "I leave the problems of New York City solely at the feet of [Mayor] Bill de Blasio. He has gutted the police department."

"One of the most important and important things [de Blasio] was to eliminate crime units throughout the city: they are the real crime fighters," Kelly said, referring to the civilian units that disbanded last month.

"[They were] the ones who have been able to tackle violent crime for several decades in New York City. That unit is gone. The police are demoralized, retirements are at record levels and the future is frankly very bleak in New York. " York, certainly for the next 18 months under this administration. "

De Blasio, who has a limited term, will step down on January 1, 2022. So far, there are several potential Democratic candidates, as well as at least one prominent Republican, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who plans to enter the 2021. race to replace it.

Sliwa told the New York Post in March that he is "the only candidate with the onions to reclaim the city" from his current decline in that regard.

Kelly told Hannity that another major contributor to New York's decline has been the state's bail reform law, passed shortly after Democrats took a majority in the state Senate to control the governor's mansion and both houses of the legislature.

"That bail reform law could be changed very easily just by giving judges the discretion to keep in custody people who are a danger to society," he said. "Virtually every state in the United States has that privilege except New York, and the New York State Legislature will not," he said.

"We saw in the pandemic, which hit New York more strongly than anywhere else, how companies could operate remotely, so it adds to this greater criminal explosion and the question is: will New York be the way it was before the pandemic?