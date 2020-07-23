The future of affordable travel.

(CNN) – Covid-19 has changed the way we travel.

Private jets, travel, tours and the like have been the preferred choice for those who can afford it, but where does that leave cost-conscious leisure travelers who also want to explore the world safely? Are there still affordable options in this ever-changing travel landscape?

The resounding answer, according to multiple experts, is yes.

"Travel has made great strides in the past 30 years to democratize, and moving forward after the pandemic, I would say it will be even more affordable," says Tom Lowry, editor-in-chief of travel news and research. Skift company. "Travel companies are desperate to do business and have great deals for group and individual travel."

John Lovell, president of Travel Leaders Group, a network representing 52,000 travel consultants selling affordable and luxury travel, agrees with Lowry. "Travel demand is light, and providers are offering value. I don't see prices going up next year," he says.

The private peak

Private travel has exploded since the pandemic. Aman's private jet service was launched last year. Courtesy of Aman.

Lovell has also seen a marked increase in travelers requesting private experiences.

Private jet companies, including Prive Jets and Blade Urban Air Mobility, report a significant jump in business since March, when most of the world closed.

"We have seen a 200 percent increase in business in recent months for domestic and international travel," says Prive Jets co-founder and CEO Isaac Grimberg. "We went from receiving 25 to 30 calls per day to more than 100 calls." The average charter, he says, costs between $ 15,000 and $ 25,000, but it can be much more depending on the duration of the flight and the type of plane.

Blade chief communications officer Simon Mclaren says private jet bookings in the wake of the pandemic have increased from less than 20 a week to more than 100.

Tourism companies and travel consultants have also seen an increase in requests for private trips.

Then there is the tourism company Abercrombie & Kent USA, which conducted the same number of private and group excursions before the pandemic. Now, according to spokeswoman Pamela Lassers, private getaways have taken over and have increased 58 percent with regional car trips to national parks that generate interest. Overall, Lassers says, private itineraries cost 30 percent more than group itineraries.

Unlike A&K, which has resumed group travel (Alaska only), active travel company Butterfield & Robinson has no plans to restart group travel until 2021. This year, COO Kathy Stewart says, customers are Mainly interested in your private getaways where the cost per person can be up to $ 3,000 per day.

"Instead of having 16 people on one bus, as an example, we will take a trip with two buses to allow social distancing." Leigh Barnes, Director of Customer Service, Intrepid Travel

Group travel and tours, only smaller

Travelers in Egypt walk in the colonnade of the Temple of Luxor AFP / Getty Images

If you can't afford privacy, the good news is that social distancing is a resounding theme in today's travel, and value-focused group travel and experiences have not disappeared, they have simply gotten smaller.

Intrepid Travel, one of the world's largest group travel companies (made 19,100 departures in 2019), has resumed in-country travel in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and plans to do so in North America later this year. year. The company's trips cost an average of $ 2,000 per person for seven to ten days and include lodging, sightseeing, and some activities and meals; this price will not change, says customer service director Leigh Barnes.

However, the way in which the trips are made will be different and will vary from country to country according to local health and safety protocols. "Instead of having 16 people on one bus, as an example, we will take a trip with two buses to allow for social distancing," says Barnes.

Take a solo walk on a deserted beach in Queensland, Australia. Intrepid journey

For those who don't like the idea of ​​riding a bus with strangers, no matter how far they are, Intrepid has a new segment of Retreats where travelers stay in one place for an entire trip instead of moving from one place to another. another in the way that company itineraries are usually executed. A farm in Byron Bay, Australia is an example: Here, guests can enjoy activities like surfing, nature walks, yoga, cooking classes, and cookouts.

Offered in over 1,000 cities around the world and priced at around $ 20 per person for host-guided tours, Airbnb Experiences has also resumed in nearly 30 countries, including Canada, Ireland, Italy and France.

Airbnb spokeswoman Nyrie McKenzie says all hosts have been trained in local safety guidelines and must wear face masks and limit group size.

Additionally, owners of local travel companies say they can preserve classic vacation experiences at attractive prices, like market visits and cooking classes. "I can still book group cooking classes and market and bike tours for guests throughout Spain and Portugal, with the main difference being that they have fewer participants," says Virginia Irurita, founder of the Madrid-based travel company Made for Spain and Portugal.

Create your own quarantined travel bubble

While group options with unknown traveling companions remain a possibility, it cannot be denied that many people today are wary of strangers, crowds, and other potentially risky situations when they leave home.

“Even private villas can be of better value than five-star hotels if you gather a larger group. " Virginia Irurita, founder, Made for Spain and Portugal

If they can't afford to take the private route on their own, experts say forming groups with family members and friends – that is, a smart strategy to enjoy a private trip without the high cost.

"Traveling with people close to you offers the opportunity to enjoy exclusive experiences but keep prices per head low," says Irurita. "In fact, private groups really broaden the scope of the opportunities, as the best luxury experiences, like a private visit to a museum or monument while closed to the public, suddenly become accessible in terms of prices."

A short Intrepid Travels walking tour offers new retreats. Bold

He adds that quarantined travel groups allow their clients to take a private minibus around Spain or Portugal at a reasonable price instead of public transport like a train. "Even private villas can be of better value than five-star hotels if you gather a larger group," says Irurita.

Paul Melhus, founder and CEO of global private tourism company Tours by Locals, agrees that the best way to keep travel accessible and prioritize safety is to travel with family and friends.

"Many private tours, regardless of company, are priced per tour, not per person, so they are a good value if you share the cost with several people you know," he says. In fact, Melhus says, by comparing the price of group experiences with private ones, travelers can save money on a larger group trip if there are four or more people traveling together. Increase your group size to six, he says, and it's much more of a better value. "The size of your 'bubble' doesn't even have to be very large to access a private experience at an affordable price," he says.

Get help from a local expert

If you can't form a quarantine bubble, Nicole Butler, owner of London-based travel company NoteWorthy, says partnering with a local travel company is an ideal way to enjoy an exclusive vacation alone or with someone else in a manageable price. "You can have a fabulous trip that is within your budget by looking for an insider who will tell you where to spend and where to save," he says. "There may be a fee for your service, but overall it will save money."

When Butler has clients traveling to London, for example, he advises them to book a lavish British afternoon tea at a luxury hotel that serves lunch and dinner and has a sense of whimsy. Skipping London's expensive taxis and walking is also a good decision – the city is full of hidden treasures that can only be discovered on foot.

And your clients don't need to splurge on a private guide the entire time they're in town, Butler says. "If you hire one for half a day when you arrive, you can get a summary of them on what to do on your own the rest of the time," she says.

Butler's advice for affordable travel today is the same as before Covid-19. "The state of the world is very different now than it was six months ago, but finding ways to keep travel affordable has not completely changed," he says.