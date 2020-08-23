the-gulf-coast-will-likely-get-walloped-by-2-hurricanes-this-week

(Newsdio) The Gulf Coast will get pummeled by a pair of hurricanes this week, bringing torrential rain, fierce winds and ferocious storm surges.

First up: Tropical Storm Marco, which is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday before making landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon.

“This is the more imminent threat because it will make landfall first,” Newsdio meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

Then there’s Tropical Storm Laura, which is also expected to strengthen to a hurricane before it makes landfall in the US late Wednesday or early Thursday — also on or near the Louisiana coast.

Parts of the Gulf Coast will get inundated from both the sea and the sky.