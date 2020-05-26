The High Republic has been delayed until the beginning of 2021

There may not be any new Star Wars movies to come out in the coming years, but fans of the series received some exciting news earlier this year when the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative was announced. The multimedia range of projects, highlighting a hitherto undocumented period of galactic history, with entirely new characters, was launched this fall. However, due to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Lucasfilm today revealed that they will delay the initiative by a few months and that it will now begin in early 2021.

According to the previous plan, The high republic It will be established with a trio of novels aimed at different audiences. For the first time, Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, an adult novel by Charles Soule, will be released on January 5, 2021. Justina Ireland's mid-grade novel, Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage, It will also launch the same day. A month later, novel for young adults Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray will debut on February 2, 2021.

The initiative also covers comics published by Marvel and IDW. Details about these have yet to be revealed, but the revised dates for the novels come from a press release released today on StarWars.com. Here is the statement that Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain made in a letter shared on the site:

"In these unprecedented times, we have made the decision to move the release of Star Wars: The High Republic to January 2021 to ensure that the release is as good and epic as it deserves," Siglain said. "Now I know waiting isn't easy. And I know fans have been excited about this since it was first announced. I'm there with you. I've also been waiting to tell this story for years. And even though I still can't say much about it I can tell you that our story architects, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule, continue to work in this new era of stories. You will hear from them this summer and when you do, be sure to ask them about " The hero of Hetzal "," the twins ", the" Sword of Bardotta ", the Starros and Saint Tekka clans, and the Storms. You will not believe what they have in store for the Jedi and the Republic".

Star Wars: The High Republic is established in the 200-year period preceding the events of The phantom menace. It will explore the Jedi Order at its peak, long before Palpatine corrupted the Galactic Republic. Obviously, however, there would be no story if there was no darkness in the galaxy, so the Jedi of this age will face off against Nihil, a band of ruthless interplanetary marauders.

The details beyond that are still confusing, but tell us, are you excited for this new storytelling initiative, even though it has been delayed a bit? Give us your opinion in the comments below.