The Lord of the Rings reunion will meet separately with Josh Gad

The Lord of the Rings reunion will meet Josh Gad

After bringing back the molds Return to the future, The Goonies and Splash for his quarantine show, Josh Gad (Frozen) is bringing together the cast of Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings trilogy for a new episode of Gathered apart, ready to air this Sunday! The advance of the announcement can be seen in the following player!

Not only does it mark another new episode for the hit series Gad, but it also marks the second star of the reunion Sean Astin appeared in after The Goonies episode. Other stars who will return for the latest episode include Elijah Wood (Come with Daddy), Dominic Monaghan (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Billy Boyd (Hollywood), Orlando Bloom (Carnival row), Ian McKellan (Cats), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes), Sean Bean (game of Thrones) and Karl Urban (Boys), Among others.

Jackson's trilogy, focused on the three main novels by J.R.R. Tolkien's acclaimed franchise was shot simultaneously in New Zealand from October 1999 to December 2000, considered one of the largest and most ambitious projects ever undertaken with a whopping $ 281 million combined budget. The gamble paid off as it became one of the highest grossing movie series of all time with more than $ 2.891 billion earned globally, in addition to earning 17 of its 30 Oscar nominations.

Hosted by Gad, each episode of Gathered apart It will showcase one of the many incredible charities that work to provide resources to those who are most desperate for them in these incredibly difficult times.

Meeting apart with Josh Gad It is directed by James Merryman, who co-produces with Meghan Monaco. The web series is produced by Taylor Stuewe and edited by Will Newell. The song is sung by Kate Anderson, who co-created the song with Elyssa Samsel. The opening credits are from Ryan Kravetz.