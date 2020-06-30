The man's complaint about the restaurant service & # 39; seedy & # 39; came across a sarcastic reaction on Twitter

A man is being ripped apart by a cheese tweet.

The tweet, which has since been removed, criticized the service at Mi Cocina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen, Texas.

According to the complaint, the man wrote that he and his wife had a night date for the first time after "more than 3 months quarantined."

However, their first night back in town seemed to have lost the mark for them when he continued to write, "Waiting for grated cheese, as this is the only way (my wife) can eat fajitas." We asked 4 people in 18 minutes. "

The tweet ended with a curt phrase: "We have to stop blaming COVID19 for the horrible service," along with a photo of his wife leaning against a Wall looking down in front of a food table.

The cheesy complaint received a backlash on Twitter, where it had been retweeted several times. Those on the social media platform defended the staff and felt the complaint was unfounded. Most responded with sarcastic comments about the man's wording, appearing to disagree with his claim that his wife cannot eat fajitas without cheese.

However, not everyone criticized his wife's dairy needs, and some defended the particular customer and his request.

Texas began reopening the state in May after mandatory closings due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, after recent spikes in the virus, the Lone Star state announced that it would pause its full reopening until it can "safely enter the next phase."