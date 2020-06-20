The Mets can get the Citi Field site to restart their spring training

Citi Field has suddenly become a possibility for the Mets' spring training relaunch, should there be a season, especially now that MLB closed spring training camps for all 30 teams.

With Florida experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, team officials were discussing the idea of ​​closing plans to resume spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, even before the MLB decision. However, as recently as last week, GM Brodie Van Wagenen was expecting any relaunch to occur in Clover Park, given the facilities and the amount of space available. The players had been working independently at Clover Park for the past few weeks.

Team officials could decide Saturday whether to move spring training to Citi Field. Any spring training depends on MLB and the Players Association reaching a financial agreement in a shortened season.

The Yankees are also considering shifting their return from George M. Steinbrenner Field spring training to Yankee Stadium.