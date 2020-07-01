The Mets sign veteran reliever Jared Hughes for a year

The Mets signed pitcher Jared Hughes to a one-year major league contract and added him to their 40-man roster.

Hughes, 34, appeared in 72 games last season with the Reds and Phillies and shot a 4.04 ERA.

The Sinkerball reliever agreed on Tuesday to a $ 700,000 one-year contract, a deal amounting to $ 259,259 in prorated payment during the 60-game season.

Hughes can earn an additional $ 300,000 per day on the active list: $ 50,000 each for 10 and 30, and $ 100,000 each for 45 and 60. List bonuses will not be prorated.

He had a 6.35 ERA in five appearances and 5² / entradas innings during spring training with Houston and was released on March 19, a week after the coronavirus pandemic halted the exhibition season. If he had been added to Houston's 40-man list, he would have received a one-year contract with a salary of $ 1.5 million while in the majors and $ 150,000 in the minors.

– with AP