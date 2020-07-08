The NBA bubble plan & # 39; should work & # 39; but it's still a risk

Adam Silver is confident in the plan: that the restart of 22 NBA teams in Orlando, Florida will be able to crown a champion without a spread of the new coronavirus pandemic forcing a cancellation.

"On paper and in dealing with our experts, this should work," the NBA commissioner said in a Fortune Brainstorm Health virtual conference Tuesday afternoon.

That, of course, doesn't mean it will. Silver admitted it, and declined to offer his level of confidence that the league won't have to cancel the game at any point after restarting on July 30 with an eight-game finale to the regular season followed by the playoffs. He hopes for more positive tests, especially as players and team staff arrive this week at training camp in Florida, which has become a hot spot for this virus. But Silver believes the NBA will do everything possible to create a safe environment. He said he believes players will be safer inside the bubble than outside of it due to precautions and guidelines (daily testing, contact tracing, social distancing, and wearing masks).

"It is a very protected environment, but again this virus has humiliated many, so I am not going to express a higher level of confidence than we are following the protocols and we hope it works as we designed it," he said.

Not everyone is on board. Several players, including Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan, and Spencer Dinwiddie, will not compete due to health problems or because they have tested positive for the virus. Silver said her biggest concern is that after the initial tests and the quarantine period that follows, more positive tests emerge. At that point, the league will have to decide on a course of action. If it's just a positive case here or there, the NBA would probably keep playing.

"Certainly, if we had some kind of significant spread within our campus, we would be closed again," he said.

What "significant" implies exactly, Silver said he was not ready to define. The NBA is in the process of doing so. The league would also want to understand where the positive cases come from and whether that meant there was a hole in the bubble. Obviously, this is different compared to when the NBA postponed the season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive. The NBA has reported that a total of 25 players, out of a total of 351, have tested positive since last week.

In March, fans were still attending games, teams were traveling, testing was much more limited, and the virus was new to everyone.

"So this is a very different model and now a very different protocol," said Silver.