The Negasonic Teen Warhead will reportedly not be in Deadpool 3, may return in Deadpool 4

If any other studio had acquired the rights to a franchise that had earned more than $ 1.5 billion at the box office, then they'd be desperate to restart it and get back to our screens as soon as possible. However, it is not that simple when it comes to dead Pool join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For one thing, there are plenty of questions about how Marvel plans to introduce a character known for his self-awareness and his fourth groundbreaking humor in a franchise that has well-established and defined mythology and a set of narrative rules that have been painstakingly constructed for over a decade. As well as the obvious R-rated elephant in the room.

We recently learned that the current plan is for the title hero to be the only person aware that he is part of a reboot in a different studio, which is a great development on the character, but the downside is that many of the characters secondary the players of the Fox films will not participate in the MCU Deadpool 3, and now we have heard that Negasonic Teenage Warhead is one of the names to be lost.

Click to enlarge

According to our sources, the same ones that told us that Disney were developing live remakes of their animated classics. Bambi and Robin Hood months before the studio officially announced: Marvel doesn't want to flood Deadpool 3 with returning characters and as a result, there is currently no space in the script for actress Brianna Hildebrand to return. While things can always change and she may end up with a brief cameo, Zazie Beetz's Domino and Josh Brolin's Cable are only said to have a major role in Deadpool 3The story of the returning characters.

That said, we are told that Hildebrand is about to return in the proposed fourth installment, at which point the 23-year-old will be a full-fledged adult Negotonic warhead. Of course, if she really doesn't manage to get into the third sequence, that would be a shame, but with all the preliminary work Marvel will have to do to bring the Merc to the MCU and put him in his litter box, it makes sense that they don't want to fill the movie with too many important characters who will fight to be the center of attention.