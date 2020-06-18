The new Tesla Model S can earn 400 miles on one charge. Here's why that may not matter

But that milestone may not mean much to consumers.

Several electric vehicles already on the market have more than 200 miles of range, which many experts consider sufficient to provide car buyers with enough comfort.

"For an EV, anything over 200 miles will be more than enough for almost everyone," said Sam Abuelsamid, an EV industry analyst with Guidehouse Insights.

And for those car buyers who aren't comfortable yet, even with a driving range of over 200 miles, the jump to 400 won't help, said Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds.com.

"That difference between 100 and 200 is excellent, but between 300 and 400 is perhaps less shocking," he said.

More (and better) chargers

For those customers who still hesitate, his problem is no longer rank, he said. It is loading infrastructure.

The average American drives less than 40 miles on a typical day, and those with electric vehicles can charge their electric vehicles at home. People want a long range for when they take road trips. by That, more and better chargers will make a big difference, he said, not another 50 miles of range.

"(The chargers) have to be working, not broken," he said, "and it's not like the line is very long."

More chargers are being installed. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of public access chargers increased by 60% worldwide between 2018 and 2019. Most of that growth was in China, However.

Is it worth the cost?

In terms of price, the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is on the upper levels, even among luxury vehicles. The base price of the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is around $ 75,000, roughly the same as the Long Range model it replaces, which had a 373-mile EPA-rated range.

Their it's hard to get an idea of ​​how much money is translated in terms of dollars per mile from the only other version of the Model S currently offered on the Tesla website In the United States is the Model S Performance, which costs almost $ 90,000. The Model S Performance can travel just 348 miles on a charge, but buyers are presumably paying the car's zero-to-60-second time of 2.3 seconds and better handling. (The Long Range Plus goes from zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds relatively comparatively.)

More long-range electric vehicles on the way

Another thing to keep in mind is that Tesla will not be the only automaker to offer electric vehicles that can go hundreds of miles in a dispute.

For his part, GM ( GM ) It has said that it will also have vehicles with more than 400 miles of range in the coming years thanks to new battery technologies. Volkswagen has also said it will offer a vehicle with more than 400 miles, but that estimate is based on European driving tests and therefore would not necessarily apply to the US market.

The EPA estimates, however, are only estimates. Driving ranges for electric vehicles are measured using the same tests that the EPA dictates for gasoline-powered vehicles. These are designed to mimic actual use, but are highly standardized laboratory tests, meaning that, as the phrase puts it, "your mileage may vary."

With an EPA estimate of 402 miles, Tesla Model S Long Range Plus However, drivers should be able to easily exceed 300 miles of range in their daily driving, Abuelsamid said.

In tests conducted by Consumer Reports, Tesla's vehicles came close to EPA's range estimates, said Jake Fisher, the group's head of self-tests. And, he said, every little bit helps.

"It's one of these things like you can never be too rich or too thin, right?" Fisher said. "You can never have too much range in an electric car."